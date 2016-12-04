Story highlights British photographer Ian Berry documented the city of Rome in 2013

(CNN) When in Rome, don't do as the Romans do.

At least if you're a photographer.

A city home to ancient architecture like the Coliseum and the Pantheon and magnificent religious structures like St. Peter's Basilica and the Sistine Chapel, Rome has no shortage of beautiful sights to photograph. But as British photographer Ian Berry discovered while trying to capture the Eternal City in 2013, the challenge lies in avoiding clichés.



"Once you've spent a day in the Coliseum, you find everyone and their mother has photographed the Coliseum and finding some new way of presenting it is not always easy," Berry says.

Berry instead juxtaposed the ancient and the modern by capturing the vibrant people of the city against the classic scenes that have charmed the world. His photographs showcase Rome as both the immensely popular, bustling tourist destination that it is and the laidback, European city that so many Italians call home.

