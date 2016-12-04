Breaking News

When in Rome

By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

Updated 6:30 PM ET, Sun December 4, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Tourists congregate in the Piazza di Spagna at the foot of the Spanish Steps with the Trinita dei Monti in the background.
Photos:
Tourists congregate in the Piazza di Spagna at the foot of the Spanish Steps with the Trinita dei Monti in the background.
Hide Caption
1 of 15
A classic Fiat car complete with old Roma plates looks at home on the cobbled street. The number plates no longer contain the name of the city.
Photos:
A classic Fiat car complete with old Roma plates looks at home on the cobbled street. The number plates no longer contain the name of the city.
Hide Caption
2 of 15
A woman stops to chat to two stall holders set up on the street.
Photos:
A woman stops to chat to two stall holders set up on the street.
Hide Caption
3 of 15
A young woman reaches over the fountain outside the Pantheon. The Fontana del Pantheon was commissioned by Pope Gregory XIII in 1575.
Photos:
A young woman reaches over the fountain outside the Pantheon. The Fontana del Pantheon was commissioned by Pope Gregory XIII in 1575.
Hide Caption
4 of 15
A director waits for the actors to arrive to begin rehearsals for a play in this theater.
Photos:
A director waits for the actors to arrive to begin rehearsals for a play in this theater.
Hide Caption
5 of 15
Tourists shop on the Via Condotti on their rented Segways.
Photos:
Tourists shop on the Via Condotti on their rented Segways.
Hide Caption
6 of 15
A view along the Tiber of St Peter&#39;s Basilica and the Ponte de Sant&#39; Angelo at night.
Photos:
A view along the Tiber of St Peter's Basilica and the Ponte de Sant' Angelo at night.
Hide Caption
7 of 15
Men playing chess outside a cafe put up umbrellas when it rains rather than stop the games.
Photos:
Men playing chess outside a cafe put up umbrellas when it rains rather than stop the games.
Hide Caption
8 of 15
A woman photographs a man in front of the Colosseum.
Photos:
A woman photographs a man in front of the Colosseum.
Hide Caption
9 of 15
The owner of a horse-drawn carriage waits for customers.
Photos:
The owner of a horse-drawn carriage waits for customers.
Hide Caption
10 of 15
A group of nuns at the entrance to the Vatican take pictures and ask questions of the Swiss Guard on duty.
Photos:
A group of nuns at the entrance to the Vatican take pictures and ask questions of the Swiss Guard on duty.
Hide Caption
11 of 15
A tourist bus passes the ancient columns in front of the Chiesa di Santa Francesca Romana on the Roman Forum.
Photos:
A tourist bus passes the ancient columns in front of the Chiesa di Santa Francesca Romana on the Roman Forum.
Hide Caption
12 of 15
Amid the classic structures and historical beauty of the Eternal City, doses of modernity hide in unexpected places.
Photos:
Amid the classic structures and historical beauty of the Eternal City, doses of modernity hide in unexpected places.
Hide Caption
13 of 15
This taxi driver practices on his trumpet.
Photos:
This taxi driver practices on his trumpet.
Hide Caption
14 of 15
A typical night time corner of the city with a t outdoor cafe, diners and parked scooters.
Photos:
A typical night time corner of the city with a t outdoor cafe, diners and parked scooters.
Hide Caption
15 of 15
01 cnnphotos Rome RESTRICTED02 cnnphotos Rome RESTRICTED03 cnnphotos Rome RESTRICTED04 cnnphotos Rome RESTRICTED05 cnnphotos Rome RESTRICTED06 cnnphotos Rome RESTRICTED07 cnnphotos Rome RESTRICTED08 cnnphotos Rome RESTRICTED09 cnnphotos Rome RESTRICTED10 cnnphotos Rome RESTRICTED11 cnnphotos Rome RESTRICTED12 cnnphotos Rome RESTRICTED13 cnnphotos Rome RESTRICTED14 cnnphotos Rome RESTRICTED15 cnnphotos Rome RESTRICTED

Story highlights

  • British photographer Ian Berry documented the city of Rome in 2013
  • Berry juxtaposed the ancient and the modern parts of the city together

(CNN)When in Rome, don't do as the Romans do.

At least if you're a photographer.
    A city home to ancient architecture like the Coliseum and the Pantheon and magnificent religious structures like St. Peter's Basilica and the Sistine Chapel, Rome has no shortage of beautiful sights to photograph. But as British photographer Ian Berry discovered while trying to capture the Eternal City in 2013, the challenge lies in avoiding clichés.
    Photographer Ian Berry
    Photographer Ian Berry
    "Once you've spent a day in the Coliseum, you find everyone and their mother has photographed the Coliseum and finding some new way of presenting it is not always easy," Berry says.
    Berry instead juxtaposed the ancient and the modern by capturing the vibrant people of the city against the classic scenes that have charmed the world. His photographs showcase Rome as both the immensely popular, bustling tourist destination that it is and the laidback, European city that so many Italians call home.
    Read More
    A young woman wearing a bright pink dress and straw hat gestures grandly to the Pantheon. A director sits slumped over in a red, velvet theater seat waiting exhaustedly for his actors to arrive for rehearsal. Tourists go window-shopping along the Via Condotti riding rented segways. A couple of men leisurely play chess outside a café. A taxi driver practices his silver trumpet while stationed in a long taxi queue.
    With its high fashion, luxury automobiles and mouth-watering food, Rome is a culture capital of the world. The city is the birthplace of haute couture houses Valentino and Fendi and home to some of the world's most renowned artists, like Michelangelo, Raphael and Leonardo da Vinci. Rome's ever-so-stylish people can be seen cruising along on Lambrettas and Vespas on the city's streets, or zipping by in Lamborghinis, Maseratis and Ferraris. There's something for everyone in Rome, Berry says, and that's why it's one of his favorite cities.

    Social media

    Follow @CNNPhotos on Twitter to join the conversation about photography.

    "You can walk everywhere, terrific piazzas, the food. Go to Trastevere at night for the food, it's fantastic," Berry recommends. "Via Veneto to see the would-be models and film stars. The Via dei Gracchi for terrific shopping. The Vatican on a Sunday morning. It's a terrific place to be."
    The city, Berry says, is full of moments waiting to be captured.
    "Wherever you wait in Rome, in five minutes a couple will turn out and start necking," Berry says. "If you're at the Vatican on a Sunday morning, there are always loads of nuns wandering around, priests and tourists coming for religious reasons. People are on the street all the time. Everybody's talking. The whole world is there."

    Ian Berry is a photographer from England. He is represented by Magnum Photos.