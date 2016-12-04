CNN Student News - December 5, 2016

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

December 5, 2016

We kick off the week with an explanation on the significance of a recent vote in Italy. That's followed by dramatic images of smog at a Chinese airport, and we're updating the standoff near the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline. Our final feature: a look at just how much preparation it takes to be a standout Santa.

