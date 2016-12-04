Story highlights Mathieu Faivre wins GS at Val D'Isere

(CNN) Mathieu Faivre led a spectacular home charge in the giant slalom at Val D'Isere to claim his maiden World Cup victory ahead of Austrian great Marcel Hirscher.

French skiers occupied four of the top five places in their favorite discipline, topped by the 24-year-old from Nice who produced a swashbuckling second run to clinch his victory.

Hirscher, leader after the first leg, made a minor mistake and could not beat Faivre's overall time of two minutes 25.01 seconds, finishing just under half a second slower.

His consolation was taking the lead in the overall World Cup standings from Norway's Kjetil Jansrud, who had won both the super-G and downhill in earlier races at the French ski resort.

Maiden win for @mathfaivre in the GS at @valdisere ! He beats the two GS giants @marcel__hirscher +0.49 and @alexispinturault +1.11 in front of his home crowd A photo posted by Audi FIS Ski World Cup (@fisalpine) on Dec 4, 2016 at 5:23am PST

Jansrud crashed out on the first leg of the giant slalom in pursuit of a weekend hat-trick of victories.

