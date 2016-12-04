Trump now considering more than four for secretary of state, Conway says

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump is now considering more than four people for secretary of state, senior adviser Kellyanne Conway said Sunday.

"It is true that he's broadened the search and secretary of state is an incredibly important position for any president to fill," Conway told reporters Sunday morning in the Trump Tower lobby.

"He continues to talk to different people. I think you've all seen the list of four that already existed," Conway said. "This week we'll have additional interviews with other candidates for secretary of state and other cabinet positions and deputy cabinet positions as well."

Conway wouldn't reveal the names of the contenders for secretary of state, saying, "I don't think we've released that."

"That list is expanding because there is not a finite list of finalists only because he will interview with additional candidates early this week," she said.

