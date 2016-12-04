Paul Ryan says he and Trump speak 'about every day'

Story highlights Paul Ryan says he speaks to the President-elect "about every day"

"We have to bring relief as fast as possible to people who are struggling under Obamacare," Ryan says

Washington (CNN) Paul Ryan and President-elect Donald Trump, at odds for much of the 2016 campaign, now speak "about every day," the House speaker said in a wide-ranging interview aired Sunday.

The Wisconsin Republican told interviewer Scott Pelley on the CBS's "60 Minutes" he often calls the incoming President on his cell phone to discuss the legislative agenda in 2017. That includes tackling health care and immigration, Ryan said.

A signature platform plan of Trump's has been repealing and replacing Obamacare immediately upon taking office in January. Ryan acknowledged that, as many health care experts are predicting, this may take a significant amount of time and a transition period will be necessary.

"We have to bring relief as fast as possible to people who are struggling under Obamacare," Ryan said. "We will give everyone access to affordable health care coverage."

Trump and Ryan didn't always work so closely together. The speaker during the primary season from time to time denounced Trump proposals, such as a ban on Muslim immigrants into the US. And Trump took his time endorsing Ryan against a Republican primary opponent.

