US Army Corp of Engineers: Dakota Pipeline to be re-routed

(CNN) The Army will not approve an easement that would allow the proposed Dakota Access Pipeline to cross under Lake Oahe in North Dakota, the Army's assistant secretary for civil works announced Sunday.

Jo-Ellen Darcy said she based her decision on a need to explore alternate routes for the pipeline crossing. This comes three weeks after a November 14 announcement from her office that delayed the decision after protests from the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and their supporters.

"Although we have had continuing discussion and exchanges of new information with the Standing Rock Sioux and Dakota Access, it's clear that there's more work to do," Darcy said in her statement. "The best way to complete that work responsibly and expeditiously is to explore alternate routes for the pipeline crossing."

Darcy said that the consideration of alternative routes would be best accomplished through an environmental impact statement with full public input and analysis.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe oppose the pipeline because their federal reservation lies just a half mile south of the proposed crossing location. Officials for the tribe have explicitly stated their resistance, saying they fear a rupture or spill from the pipeline could be hazardous to the tribal members and could damage their water supply.

