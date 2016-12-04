Breaking News

Fidel Castro: Was he David or Goliath?

By Silvia Pedraza

Updated 10:05 AM ET, Sun December 4, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A man on horseback Saturday, December 3, waits on the side of the road for the caravan carrying the ashes of former Cuban President Fidel Castro, who died at age 90 on November 25. Cubans &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/27/world/fidel-castro-funeral-reaction/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;are honoring his life&lt;/a&gt; this week, with his funeral scheduled for Sunday, December 4.
Photos: Cuba remembers Castro
A man on horseback Saturday, December 3, waits on the side of the road for the caravan carrying the ashes of former Cuban President Fidel Castro, who died at age 90 on November 25. Cubans are honoring his life this week, with his funeral scheduled for Sunday, December 4.
Hide Caption
1 of 33
Cubans see the ashes of Fidel Castro being carried by a special convoy through the city of Holguin on Saturday, December 3.
Photos: Cuba remembers Castro
Cubans see the ashes of Fidel Castro being carried by a special convoy through the city of Holguin on Saturday, December 3.
Hide Caption
2 of 33
A soldier reacts after the ashes of longtime Cuban leader Fidel Castro passed through Santa Clara, Cuba, on Thursday, December 1.
Photos: Cuba remembers Castro
A soldier reacts after the ashes of longtime Cuban leader Fidel Castro passed through Santa Clara, Cuba, on Thursday, December 1.
Hide Caption
3 of 33
People watch from a rooftop as Castro&#39;s remains pass by in Santa Clara on December 1. Castro&#39;s ashes are on a four-day journey from Havana to Santiago de Cuba.
Photos: Cuba remembers Castro
People watch from a rooftop as Castro's remains pass by in Santa Clara on December 1. Castro's ashes are on a four-day journey from Havana to Santiago de Cuba.
Hide Caption
4 of 33
The trailer of a military jeep carries the flag-draped coffin containing Castro&#39;s ashes.
Photos: Cuba remembers Castro
The trailer of a military jeep carries the flag-draped coffin containing Castro's ashes.
Hide Caption
5 of 33
High school students await the Castro procession in Santa Clara on December 1.
Photos: Cuba remembers Castro
High school students await the Castro procession in Santa Clara on December 1.
Hide Caption
6 of 33
A car adorned with messages to Castro sits parked on a street in La Esperanza, Cuba, on Wednesday, November 30.
Photos: Cuba remembers Castro
A car adorned with messages to Castro sits parked on a street in La Esperanza, Cuba, on Wednesday, November 30.
Hide Caption
7 of 33
A woman waits in La Esperanza for the Castro funeral procession.
Photos: Cuba remembers Castro
A woman waits in La Esperanza for the Castro funeral procession.
Hide Caption
8 of 33
Castro&#39;s ashes are driven through Revolution Square in Havana on November 30.
Photos: Cuba remembers Castro
Castro's ashes are driven through Revolution Square in Havana on November 30.
Hide Caption
9 of 33
People line up to pay their final respects at a Castro memorial in Santa Clara on November 30. The theater marquee reads &quot;Thank you Fidel&quot; in Spanish.
Photos: Cuba remembers Castro
People line up to pay their final respects at a Castro memorial in Santa Clara on November 30. The theater marquee reads "Thank you Fidel" in Spanish.
Hide Caption
10 of 33
Schoolchildren react as a helicopter passes overhead in Cardenas, Cuba, on November 30.
Photos: Cuba remembers Castro
Schoolchildren react as a helicopter passes overhead in Cardenas, Cuba, on November 30.
Hide Caption
11 of 33
Women comfort one another after watching Castro&#39;s remains pass by in Havana on November 30.
Photos: Cuba remembers Castro
Women comfort one another after watching Castro's remains pass by in Havana on November 30.
Hide Caption
12 of 33
Ministry of Interior troops hold a Cuban flag as they wait for the military caravan transporting Castro&#39;s remains on November 30.
Photos: Cuba remembers Castro
Ministry of Interior troops hold a Cuban flag as they wait for the military caravan transporting Castro's remains on November 30.
Hide Caption
13 of 33
A girl in Havana holds a sign that reads &quot;I am Cuba. I am Fidel. I am revolution&quot; on Tuesday, November 29.
Photos: Cuba remembers Castro
A girl in Havana holds a sign that reads "I am Cuba. I am Fidel. I am revolution" on Tuesday, November 29.
Hide Caption
14 of 33
People in Havana participate in a massive rally at Revolution Square on November 29.
Photos: Cuba remembers Castro
People in Havana participate in a massive rally at Revolution Square on November 29.
Hide Caption
15 of 33
Cuban President Raul Castro, left, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, center, and Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa, far right, take part in the Revolution Square rally on November 29.
Photos: Cuba remembers Castro
Cuban President Raul Castro, left, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, center, and Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa, far right, take part in the Revolution Square rally on November 29.
Hide Caption
16 of 33
Navy cadets join the crowd during the rally on November 29.
Photos: Cuba remembers Castro
Navy cadets join the crowd during the rally on November 29.
Hide Caption
17 of 33
People wait for the rally to begin in Revolution Square on November 29.
Photos: Cuba remembers Castro
People wait for the rally to begin in Revolution Square on November 29.
Hide Caption
18 of 33
Students sit on the ground during the rally on November 29.
Photos: Cuba remembers Castro
Students sit on the ground during the rally on November 29.
Hide Caption
19 of 33
Laurenso, an 80-year-old army veteran, pays his respects in Revolution Square on November 29.
Photos: Cuba remembers Castro
Laurenso, an 80-year-old army veteran, pays his respects in Revolution Square on November 29.
Hide Caption
20 of 33
People wave Cuban flags as they arrive at Revolution Square on November 29.
Photos: Cuba remembers Castro
People wave Cuban flags as they arrive at Revolution Square on November 29.
Hide Caption
21 of 33
A woman stretches her hand toward a picture of Castro at a memorial in Guanabacoa, on the outskirts of Havana, on November 29.
Photos: Cuba remembers Castro
A woman stretches her hand toward a picture of Castro at a memorial in Guanabacoa, on the outskirts of Havana, on November 29.
Hide Caption
22 of 33
An honor guard fires a 21-gun salute to mark the start of services paying tribute to Castro in Havana on Monday, November 28.
Photos: Cuba remembers Castro
An honor guard fires a 21-gun salute to mark the start of services paying tribute to Castro in Havana on Monday, November 28.
Hide Caption
23 of 33
People gather at Revolution Square to pay tribute to Castro on Monday, November 28.
Photos: Cuba remembers Castro
People gather at Revolution Square to pay tribute to Castro on Monday, November 28.
Hide Caption
24 of 33
A man in Havana pays tribute to Castro on November 28.
Photos: Cuba remembers Castro
A man in Havana pays tribute to Castro on November 28.
Hide Caption
25 of 33
Thousands wait in line at Revolution Square on November 28.
Photos: Cuba remembers Castro
Thousands wait in line at Revolution Square on November 28.
Hide Caption
26 of 33
Cubans hold photos of Castro as they wait to pay their respects at Revolution Square on November 28.
Photos: Cuba remembers Castro
Cubans hold photos of Castro as they wait to pay their respects at Revolution Square on November 28.
Hide Caption
27 of 33
People pay their last respects to Castro in Revolution Square.
Photos: Cuba remembers Castro
People pay their last respects to Castro in Revolution Square.
Hide Caption
28 of 33
Cuban soldiers march near Revolution Square on November 28.
Photos: Cuba remembers Castro
Cuban soldiers march near Revolution Square on November 28.
Hide Caption
29 of 33
A woman dries her tears as she waits to pay her respects in Havana on November 28.
Photos: Cuba remembers Castro
A woman dries her tears as she waits to pay her respects in Havana on November 28.
Hide Caption
30 of 33
Alejandro Castro Espin, son of Cuban President Raul Castro, offers his condolences to his cousin Antonio Castro Soto del Valle, right, at Revolution Square.
Photos: Cuba remembers Castro
Alejandro Castro Espin, son of Cuban President Raul Castro, offers his condolences to his cousin Antonio Castro Soto del Valle, right, at Revolution Square.
Hide Caption
31 of 33
Students sign a book of condolences and a loyalty oath for Fidel Castro at a community center in Havana on November 28.
Photos: Cuba remembers Castro
Students sign a book of condolences and a loyalty oath for Fidel Castro at a community center in Havana on November 28.
Hide Caption
32 of 33
Workers hang a giant banner of a young Castro from the Cuban National Library in Havana on Sunday, November 27.
Photos: Cuba remembers Castro
Workers hang a giant banner of a young Castro from the Cuban National Library in Havana on Sunday, November 27.
Hide Caption
33 of 33
01 cuba remembers castro 1203 RESTRICTED 02 cuba remembers castro 1203 RESTRICTED 01 cuba remembers castro02 cuba remembers castro 120104 cuba remembers castro 120103 cuba remembers castro 120105 cuba remembers castro 120106 cuba remembers castro 120107 cuba remembers castro 113006 cuba remembers castro 113004 cuba remembers castro 113003 cuba remembers castro 113002 cuba remembers castro 113008 cuba remembers castro 112901 cuba remembers castro 112902 cuba remembers castro 112903 cuba remembers castro 112901 cuba remembers castro 113004 cuba remembers castro 112909 cuba remembers castro 1129 05 cuba remembers castro 112906 cuba remembers castro 112907 cuba remembers castro 112901 cuba remembers RESTRICTED08 cuba remembers02 cuba remembers09 cuba remembers04 cuba remembers06 cuba remembers03 cuba remembers07 cuba remembers08 cuba remembers05 cuba remembers

Story highlights

  • Silvia Pedraza: Cubans are split about the legacy of Fidel Castro
  • Castro's most enduring legacy will inevitably be one of David vs. Goliath, she writes

Silvia Pedraza is Professor of Sociology and American Culture at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. She was born and raised in Cuba, from where she immigrated with her family at the age of 12. The views expressed are her own.

(CNN)Back in 1959, Fidel Castro departed Santiago de Cuba in a victorious caravan across his country to Havana. Almost six decades later, his remains were carried on the same journey, in reverse.

Castro's most enduring legacy will inevitably be one of David vs. Goliath. He was the young, bearded revolutionary from a small island who took on the enormous Goliath of US capitalism and American hegemony.
    That is the stuff of dreams. But it wasn't a dream for everyone. And, indeed, not everyone would agree on whether Castro was David or Goliath.
    The image of the Castro regime as David was first established during Cuban exiles' US-sponsored invasion of Cuba in the notorious 1961 Bay of Pigs fiasco. This image was reinforced time and again as Fidel lobbed verbal stones at his superpower neighbor against the backdrop of support from the Soviet Union and then Venezuela.
    Silvia Pedraza
    Silvia Pedraza
    And it's an image that some Cubans -- those who succumbed to his charisma and passionate oratory which painted the suffering of the present as necessary stepping stones for a better future -- bought into, at least for a time. That was particularly true for those who benefited from the initial advances of the revolution and who lived through Cuba's phase of early civic glory.
    Read More
    Cubans who fought against Fulgencio Batista's dictatorship in the 1950s and risked their lives in that undertaking by and large remained attached to the revolution. They lived through Cuba's civic joy at the end of the dictatorship and they followed Fidel when he veered from a revolution originally fought to restore political democracy to a different revolution that sought to bring communism and socialism to the island.
    Socialism should die with Castro
    Socialism should die with Castro (Opinion)
    To many of those who benefited from the expansion of education and public health services, Castro remained an admirably defiant figure. And these advances cannot and should not be overlooked, especially as they were the product of the tangible sacrifices the Cuban people were making day in and day out.
    Many previously illiterate Cubans learned to read during a literacy campaign launched at the beginning of the revolution. Many poorer Cubans in rural areas, and those from working-class backgrounds in the cities, experienced a remarkable jump in social status on the back of improved literacy.
    But to many Cubans, the David long ago morphed into an ugly Goliath. As Castro continued to blame all of Cuba's economic ills on the US embargo rather than taking responsibility for his own policies, some Cubans sought a new life in the United States.
    Among the failed policies was Castro's attempt to mobilize all of Cuba's population to cut sugar cane. He exhorted everyone -- doctors and peasants alike -- to go to the countryside to cut sugar cane with the goal of a 10 million-ton sugar harvest, all the while insisting Cuba's honor was at stake. The enormous mobilization failed to accomplish his goal, leaving Cubans exhausted and humiliated.
    The case for continued US-Cuba engagement
    The case for continued US-Cuba engagement (Opinion)
    Clearly to most of the Cuban population that today lives in the United States -- as well as the many more scattered all over the globe, particularly in Spain, Latin America, and Canada -- Fidel was no David. But this was also true to the many in the dissident movement inside of Cuba who valiantly risked their lives in the decades-long struggle to restore electoral democracy to Cuba, even in the face of government crackdowns.
    The dissident movement in Cuba that developed among young people in the mid-1980s, including many that had studied in the Soviet Union and other Eastern European countries, grew out of their firsthand knowledge of communism and their attempts at glasnost and perestroika to reform communism from within.
    Today, the dissident movement includes various groups: the Movimiento Cristiano Liberacion; the well-known Damas de Blanco, the ladies who march every Sunday throughout Havana, all clad in white, holding a flower in their hands, asking for the release of their husbands, sons, or brothers, who were imprisoned due to their dissent over a one-party, authoritarian society; and UNPACU (Patriotic Union of Cuba).
    Follow CNN Opinion

    Join us on Twitter and Facebook

    Ultimately, Cubans paid dearly for social advances under the Castro regime. Their meager salaries have plunged the vast majority of the population, including professionals, into poverty. Even the well educated are left struggling to put food on the table, to resolver -- make ends meet, legally or illegally.
    Cubans also paid for Castro's achievements with a lack of liberty that constrained both their efforts and their souls, stunting the economic development of the island. Families were torn apart after this lack of economic growth and liberty pushed so many to leave their home country.
    What difference will Castro's death make to his legacy? For a long time, Cuba has been like a slow-moving chess game where the pieces struggled to move. Now that the King has moved, other pieces have room to move, too. What moves they will make, though, remain to be seen.