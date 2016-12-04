Story highlights Bana Alabed, 7, had tweeted about the horrors of war in Aleppo, Syria

On Sunday, her Twitter account was deleted without explanation

(CNN) Bana Alabed, a 7-year-old Syrian girl who captured the world's attention with heartbreaking Twitter posts about the bombing of Aleppo, disappeared from social media on Sunday.

The last message sent on the Twitter account Bana shares with her mother, Fatemah, was foreboding: "We are sure the army is capturing us now. We will see each other another day dear world. Bye.- Fatemah #Aleppo"

Her Twitter account was deleted and nobody knows why.

Bana, who had more than 100,000 followers, has tweeted dire messages before, as when she said on November 28: "Tonight we have no house, it's bombed and I got in rubble. I saw deaths and I almost died."

Tonight we have no house, it's bombed & I got in rubble. I saw deaths and I almost died. - Bana #Aleppo pic.twitter.com/arGYZaZqjg — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) November 27, 2016

That same day Bana tweeted asking for people's prayers amid fresh bombing. "Under heavy bombardments now. In between death and life now, please keep praying for us," she said. Her mother later told CNN their home took a direct hit and put them into the street.

