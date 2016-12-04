Story highlights Tiger Woods completes comeback event

(CNN) A smile has been returned to the face of Tiger Woods -- despite finishing 14 shots behind the winner in his comeback event.

Woods, who has dropped to number 898th in the world rankings in his prolonged absence from the game he once dominated, closed Sunday with a four-over par 76 in the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

It completed a mixed four days, the highlight a second round 65, which briefly raised hopes of an unlikely victory in the invitation event sanctioned by the PGA Tour.

Yeah, the back looks OK.



Tiger Woods 💣😳🚀 pic.twitter.com/hh3jt28k6s — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 4, 2016

That went to Japan's in-form Hideki Matsuyama, who withstood some last day pressure from British Open champion Henrik Stenson to win on 18-under-par.

Woods was returning to competitive action after 466 days, with many having already written his golf obituary, and he admitted his battle against a chronic back problem had been tough.

