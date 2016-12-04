Story highlights Chapecoense hero Dener laid to rest

Among 19 who died in Colombia plane crash

Dener was due to be married Friday

His fiancee Amanda is distraught

(CNN) She thought she was going to be married on Friday.

Instead, on Sunday, she cremated the love of her life.

Dener Assuncao Braz was one of the 19 Chapecoense players killed in the Colombian plane crash last week.

Amanda Machado had been with Dener for seven years and she's at a loss to explain the sudden turn of events.

"When I heard the news, my heart stopped and my world crashed. I wanted to die with him, I wanted to kill myself. I don't want a life without him."

