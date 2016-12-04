Saigon street food: What to eat in Ho Chi Minh City

Story highlights Ho Chi Minh City's streets are filled with food Influenced by the country's diverse tastes

Top must-try dishes include gỏi cuốn -- the fresh Vegetable spring roll

CNN Travel's series often carries sponsorship originating from the countries and regions we profile. However, CNN retains full editorial control over all of its reports. Read the policy.

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam (CNN) Ho Chi Minh City is widely considered the food capital of Vietnam.

While Hanoi can lay claim to inventing pho, one of Vietnam's proudest food exports, it's in Ho Chi Minh City that visitors will truly discover the variety and breadth of Vietnamese cuisine.

Influences and regional dishes from all over the country crowd the streets, from the shrimp and pork filled tapioca dumplings of central Vietnam to the north's bun cha noodles, popularized by President Obama and Anthony Bourdain earlier this year

Thousands of vendors in this frenetic city lure the senses with herbs like coriander and lemongrass.

In order to prepare you (and your stomach) for your visit to Ho Chi Minh City, we've compiled some of Saigon's best street food.

Read More