Breaking News

Fidel Castro laid to rest in private funeral

By Patrick Oppman and Ralph Ellis, CNN

Updated 11:49 AM ET, Sun December 4, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

cuba castro farewell oppmann lok_00000521
cuba castro farewell oppmann lok_00000521

    JUST WATCHED

    Fidel Castro memorial draws throngs

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Fidel Castro memorial draws throngs 01:47

Story highlights

  • Fidel Castro, Cuba's former leader, died November 25 at age 90
  • Sunday's burial ends nine days of public mourning across the country

Santiago, Cuba (CNN)Fidel Castro's remains were laid to rest Sunday morning in a private ceremony in Santiago de Cuba, the city where he launched his communist revolution, Cuban officials told CNN.

Castro's ashes were interred in the city's Santa Ifigenia Cemetery where Jose Marti, the Cuban revolutionary leader from the 19th century, is buried.
    Earlier in the day, people lined the streets to see Castro's remains carried to the cemetery in a box placed on a simple trailer and towed by a military Jeep.

    The ashes of Fidel Castro are transported to the Santa Ifigeñia cemetary in Santiago for burial on Sunday.

    A photo posted by Patrick Oppmann (@cubareporter) on

    The press was not allowed to attend the burial but a mix of world leaders, royalty, Marxist guerrillas and Hollywood actors were invited.
    French Environment Minister Segolene Royal told the BBC there were no speeches at the gravesite. "It was very simple," he said.
    Read More
    Cuban officials said they wanted to protect the privacy of Castro's family. Many Cubans didn't know Castro had a family because he kept them out of the public spotlight.
    Castro died November 25 at age 90. The burial ends nine days of mourning for the charismatic but polarizing revolutionary who led Cuba for more than half a century.
    Fidel Castro&#39;s final goodbye
    fidel castro final goodbye oppmann pkg _00010307

      JUST WATCHED

      Fidel Castro's final goodbye

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Fidel Castro's final goodbye 02:11
    Castro's ashes arrived Saturday in Santiago de Cuba after a four-day tour across the island nation. Santiago is located on the eastern end of Cuba, about 880 kilometers (546 miles) from Havana.
    Starting in Havana, the tour reversed the route Castro took across the island after seizing power in 1959. Crowds of Cubans lined the roads and stood on rooftops to watch Castro's funeral cortege pass by.
    The private funeral service stood in contrast to the public mourning for Castro.
    On Saturday night, tens of thousands of people crowded into Antonio Maceo Revolution Square to shout "Yo soy Fidel!" (I am Fidel).
    Fast facts: Fidel Castro
    Cuban President Raul Castro, who took over when his older brother fell ill in 2006, spoke at the event and praised Fidel Castro's accomplishments, especially his willingness to stand up to the United States.
    Presidents from Latin American nations and Africa paid their respects. No representative from the United States attended the memorial or the funeral, despite a thawing in relations with Cuba under President Obama.
    Fidel Castro has died at age 90
    Fidel Castro has died at age 90

      JUST WATCHED

      Fidel Castro has died at age 90

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Fidel Castro has died at age 90 01:40
    Raul Castro said his brother insisted that no public spaces or monuments be named after him, saying he wanted to avoid "a cult of personality."
    In 1953, a young Fidel Castro led a group of about 150 rebels who attacked the Moncada military barracks in Santiago in an unsuccessful attempt to overthrow dictator Fulgencio Batista.
    Castro later launched another revolt and declared victory January 1, 1959, from the balcony of the Santiago City Hall. He then made his way across the country to Havana.

    CNN's Patrick Oppman reported from Santiago de Cuba. CNN's Ralph Ellis wrote and reported from Atlanta.