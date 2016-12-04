Fidel Castro laid to rest in private funeral

Santiago, Cuba (CNN) Fidel Castro's remains were laid to rest Sunday morning in a private ceremony in Santiago de Cuba, the city where he launched his communist revolution, Cuban officials told CNN.

Earlier in the day, people lined the streets to see Castro's remains carried to the cemetery in a box placed on a simple trailer and towed by a military Jeep.

Cuban officials said they wanted to protect the privacy of Castro's family. Many Cubans didn't know Castro had a family because he kept them out of the public spotlight.

Media blackout of Castro funeral; billed as a "family" event yet most Cubans know nothing about that family. https://t.co/3OnMJYF68o — Patrick Oppmann CNN (@CNN_Oppmann) December 4, 2016

Castro died November 25 at age 90. The burial ends nine days of mourning for the charismatic but polarizing revolutionary who led Cuba for more than half a century.

JUST WATCHED Fidel Castro's final goodbye Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Fidel Castro's final goodbye 02:11

Castro's ashes arrived Saturday in Santiago de Cuba after a four-day tour across the island nation. Santiago is located on the eastern end of Cuba, about 880 kilometers (546 miles) from Havana.

Starting in Havana, the tour reversed the route Castro took across the island after seizing power in 1959. Crowds of Cubans lined the roads and stood on rooftops to watch Castro's funeral cortege pass by.

The private funeral service stood in contrast to the public mourning for Castro.

Cuban President Raul Castro, who took over when his older brother fell ill in 2006, spoke at the event and praised Fidel Castro's accomplishments, especially his willingness to stand up to the United States.

Presidents from Latin American nations and Africa paid their respects. No representative from the United States attended the memorial or the funeral, despite a thawing in relations with Cuba under President Obama.

JUST WATCHED Fidel Castro has died at age 90 Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Fidel Castro has died at age 90 01:40

Raul Castro said his brother insisted that no public spaces or monuments be named after him, saying he wanted to avoid "a cult of personality."

In 1953, a young Fidel Castro led a group of about 150 rebels who attacked the Moncada military barracks in Santiago in an unsuccessful attempt to overthrow dictator Fulgencio Batista.

CNN Havana buro cameraman extraordinaire Rey Díaz outside the Moncada barracks where the first shots of the revolution were fired in 1953. In two days Fidel Castro ashes are due to arrive here in Santiago de Cuba. A photo posted by Patrick Oppmann (@cubareporter) on Dec 1, 2016 at 2:45pm PST

Castro later launched another revolt and declared victory January 1, 1959, from the balcony of the Santiago City Hall. He then made his way across the country to Havana.