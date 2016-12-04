Story highlights Fake embassy was run by Ghanaian and Turkish crime rings, US State Department says

(CNN) It flew the American flag, hung a photo of President Obama and issued US visas for more than a decade.

But a building that operated as a US embassy in Ghana was a fake, the US State Department says.

The enterprise, which issued fraudulently obtained legitimate visas, counterfeit visas, and other false identification documents, was overseen by figures from Ghanaian and Turkish crime rings working in cahoots with corrupt Ghanaian officials, the US State Department said in a statement . It operated three days a week in Accra, the capital.

The State Department did not say how many people may have entered the United States illegally using documentation issued by the crime ring, nor did it say how the ring may have obtained official documents.

Some of the 150 passports and other identification paperwork seized during the raids.

Visas and passports from 10 different countries were found during raids on the nondescript stucco building with the corrugated tin roof, the State Department said.

