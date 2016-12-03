Story highlights Two dozen people are missing after the fatal fire in Oakland

(CNN) Concerned family and friends of the two dozen people still missing after a fatal fire ravaged an Oakland, California, warehouse are using social media to find loved ones and offer support.

The blaze broke out Friday night in the two-story building, which housed artist studios and events and was hosting an electronic music show. At least nine people were killed, officials said.

Officials estimated at least 100 people were at the show, which a Facebook page called the "Golden Donna 100% Silk 2016 West Coast Tour."

That Facebook page has since become a clearing house for information where people are posting names and photos of attendees and asking where they are.

One woman wrote that her son "is missing still. as time goes on reality is slowly clawing its way into our hearts. there are no words."