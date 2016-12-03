Oakland fire: Family and friends turn to social media to find loved ones

Story highlights Two dozen people missing after a deadly fire in Oakland

Concerned family and friends are posting please for information on social media

(CNN) Concerned family and friends of the two dozen people still missing after a deadly fire ravaged a warehouse hosting an electronic music show in Oakland, California, have turned to social media to help find loved ones and offer support.

The blaze, which broke out Friday night in the two-story building that housed artist studios and events, killed at least nine people, officials said.

Officials estimated at least 100 people were at the music show, which a Facebook page called the "Golden Donna 100% Silk 2016 West Coast Tour."

That Facebook page has since become a clearing house for information where people are posting names and photos of attendees and inquiring about their whereabouts.

One woman wrote that her son "is missing still. as time goes on reality is slowly clawing its way into our hearts. there are no words........"