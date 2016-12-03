Supporting Oakland warehouse fire victims

Story highlights
- Officials say the death toll could rise to 40
- YouCaring funds have been set up to support victims
(CNN)A huge fire erupted at a two-story warehouse during an electronic dance concert Friday night in Oakland, California. Authorities have found 24 bodies in the wreckage. Impact Your World has gathered some details on ways you can support the victims.
The Alameda County Coroner's Bureau has established a Family Assistance Center with the American Red Cross at 2425 East 12th Street in Oakland. If you are trying to locate a loved one, you may go to the center or call 510-382-3000 for information. Grief counselors and other resources will be available on site.
Facebook's Safety Check has also been enabled to help friends and family members find out if people in the area are safe.
Gray Area Foundation for the Arts, an art and design non-profit in San Francisco, has set up a YouCaring fund to support victims.
Professional sports teams from Oakland are joining the cause.
The Oakland A's baseball team set up a YouCaring fundraiser and pledged to match donations up to $30,000 -- a goal contributors have already surpassed. The Oakland Raiders joined their effort and will observe a moment of silence in recognition of the victims before today's game against the Buffalo Bills.
The San Francisco Giants tweeted Saturday night that the team would support the fund started by the Oakland A's.
The Golden State Warriors basketball team is donating $50,000 to the Unity Council in the Fruitvale district to support the victims of the fire. The team held a moment of silence before last night's game versus the Phoenix Suns.