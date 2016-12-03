Supporting Oakland warehouse fire victims

Story highlights Officials say the death toll could rise to 40

YouCaring funds have been set up to support victims

(CNN) A huge fire erupted at a two-story warehouse during an electronic dance concert Friday night in Oakland, California. Authorities have found 24 bodies in the wreckage. Impact Your World has gathered some details on ways you can support the victims.

The Alameda County Coroner's Bureau has established a Family Assistance Center with the American Red Cross at 2425 East 12th Street in Oakland. If you are trying to locate a loved one, you may go to the center or call 510-382-3000 for information. Grief counselors and other resources will be available on site.

Facebook's Safety Check has also been enabled to help friends and family members find out if people in the area are safe.

Professional sports teams from Oakland are joining the cause.

Read More