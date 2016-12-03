Supporting Oakland warehouse fire victims

Story highlights Twenty-five people remain unaccounted for, fire chief says

YouCaring funds have been set up to support victims

(CNN) A huge fire erupted at a two-story warehouse containing artists' studios Friday night in Oakland, California, killing at least nine people. Dozens are missing. Impact Your World has gathered some details on ways you can support the victims.

The Alameda County Coroner's Bureau has established a Family Assistance Center with the American Red Cross at 2425 East 12th Street in Oakland. If you are trying to locate a loved one, you may go to the center or call 510-382-3000 for information. Grief counselors and other resources will be available on site.

Facebook's Safety Check has also been enabled to help friends and family members find out if people in the area are safe.

Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the #OaklandFire. We are Oakland. Donate to help. https://t.co/dtVUflIQNp pic.twitter.com/u0qnxfmocb — Oakland A's 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) December 3, 2016