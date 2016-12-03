Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
A fire breaks out Friday night, December 2, during a party at a two-story warehouse and artists' studio in Oakland, California. Initial reports indicate dozens of people were in the building when the deadly blaze started, the Oakland fire chief says.
The scene as firefighters battle the blaze from video footage by @Oaklandfirelive early Saturday, December 3.
Firefighters begin to assess the scene of the warehouse fire on December 3.
Firefighters have not been able to search the entire building, the fire chief says.
Crew will remove debris and make sure the warehouse is safe for searching.
Firefighters clear an entry to the smoldering warehouse.
Officials will begin investigating to determine the cause of the fire. The Alameda County Sheriff's Coroner's Bureau and the Arson Task Force were called to the scene.
See images from a deadly fire at a warehouse and artists' studio in Oakland, California.