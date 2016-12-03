Student stabs, kills University of Southern California professor, police say

Story highlights Police say they believe suspect targeted professor

The suspect has been taken into custody

Tijan joined USC faculty in 2001

(CNN) A student fatally stabbed University of Southern California psychology professor Friday, police said.

The professor, identified as Bosco Tjan in a letter released by the university, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Los Angeles Police Department.

The incident happened in the Seeley G. Mudd building on campus, the letter said.

The suspect has been taken into custody and transported to a local police station, LAPD Det. Meghan Aguilar told CNN affiliate KABC.

Police say they believe the suspect targeted Tjan and used a knife to attack him.

