Oakland fire kills at least 9 people, fire chief says

Story highlights "It must have been a very fast-moving fire," fire chief says

Twenty-five people remain unaccounted for, chief says

(CNN) A fire broke out at a mixed residential and work building in Oakland, California, on Friday night, killing at least nine people and leaving about two dozen missing, city Fire Chief Teresa Deloach Reed said.

Firefighters responded to reports of a blaze at 1305 31st Ave. around 11:32 p.m., according to the fire department.

A large gathering had been taking place at the building Friday night, CNN affiliate KRON-TV reported , citing fire officials.

"A majority of the fatalities were found up on the second floor," Reed told reporters Saturday morning. "It must have been a very fast-moving fire."

Twenty-five people remain unaccounted for, Reed told CNN. She said those numbers came from residents who said these people had not been seen since the fire erupted.

Read More