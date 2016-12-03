Oakland fire kills at least 9 people at warehouse party, fire chief says

Story highlights "It must have been a very fast-moving fire," fire chief says

Twenty-five people remain unaccounted for, chief says

Oakland, California (CNN) A fire broke out Friday night during a party at a two-story warehouse and artists' studio in Oakland, killing at least nine people and leaving about two dozen missing, the California city's fire chief said.

Initial reports indicate dozens of people -- perhaps up to 100 -- were in the building when the fire started, Oakland Fire Chief Teresa Deloach Reed said.

Most of the dead were on the second floor, where people would have had difficulty leaving because one stairway -- made of pallets -- was the only way down to the floor below, Reed said.

"It must have been a very fast-moving fire," she told reporters Saturday morning.

"There wasn't a clear entry or exit path up on the second floor. ... If (the fire) had started in that area (by the stairwell), then everyone on the second floor" would have had trouble escaping, she said.

