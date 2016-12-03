Story highlights South African wins Dubai Sevens

(CNN) The South African Blitzboks upset Olympic champion Fiji to win the opening tournament of the HSBC Sevens World Series in Dubai Saturday.

South Africa, so impressive over the two days of the competition, won a thrilling final 26-14 as late tries from man of the match Chris Dry and the prolific Seabelo Senatla took them clear of the Fijians.

It was the fifth Dubai title for South Africa, which finished second to Fiji in last year's World Series and took bronze at the Rio Olympics.

Boks captain Philip Syman said that confidence was now high heading into the side's home round in Cape Town next weekend.

"We just needed to stick to our game plan and that's exactly what the guys did. We never let Fiji into the game and then they were playing catch-up rugby, which I think worked to our advantage," he told the official tournament website.

