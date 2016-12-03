Duterte: Trump says Philippines tackling drug problem 'the right way'

Story highlights Duterte invited Trump to the 2017 Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit

Trump invited Duterte to New York, Washington

(CNN) President-elect Donald Trump told Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte that he is going about his controversial fight against drugs "the right way," Duterte said.

Duterte says he was greatly pleased with the "rapport" he had with the newly elected U.S. president..

Duterte made the comments to reporters in Davao City on Saturday after a brief phone call last night with President-elect Donald Trump. Government officials earlier passed along snippets of their conversation.

"He was quite sensitive to our war on drugs and he wishes me well in my campaign and said that we are doing, as he so put it, 'the right way,' " the President said.

Washington has been critical of the Philippines handling of drug dealers, including extrajudical killings -- government executions without the benefit of judicial proceedings. That has sparked Duterte's resentment.

