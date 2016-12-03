ESPN host slams Kaepernick for not voting

Story highlights
- Colin Kaepernick revealed this week that he had decided not to vote
- Stephen A. Smith said, "I thought it compromised everything that he was standing for"
(CNN)ESPN and Sirius-XM commentator Stephen A. Smith told CNN's Michael Smerconish Saturday that quarterback Colin Kapernick's decision to publicly reveal that he had not voted was "egregious to the highest order."
Despite the firestorm that followed San Francisco 49ers player Kapernick's decision to protest racial injustice by refusing to stand for the national anthem during football games this year, Smith reminded Smerconish that he had initially jumped to defend him.
"The fact is he had every right to protest and when he was talking about racial injustices and things of that nature, you certainly can understand where he was coming from. It was a quiet protest. He didn't impede anybody's ability to watch the games or come to the games or anything like that which is why I went on 'Good Morning America,' my show 'First Take' and other outlets to support him," he explained.
However, after Kaepernick revealed that he had decided not to vote, Smith said he changed his mind about the sports star.
"I thought it compromised everything that he was standing for," he said. "And more importantly I thought it was a disrespect to our ancestors, to people who have bled and fought and died for him to have the right to do that."
As far as Smith is concerned, he emphasized, Kaepernick's lack of participation in the election had "obliterated every argument he was trying to make."
"I'm not saying his arguments have no credence whatsoever" he explained.
"I'm saying that he himself compromised his own message and because of that I don't want to listen to him anymore because the number one tool that we have in America to provoke change is our power to vote. It's something that we fought for. It's something that was exacted to us in 1964/1965. How in god's name can you sit up there and justify not voting?" he said.
"I'm not letting him get a pass on that," he added. "I'm just not."