ESPN host slams Kaepernick for not voting

Story highlights Colin Kaepernick revealed this week that he had decided not to vote

Stephen A. Smith said, "I thought it compromised everything that he was standing for"

(CNN) ESPN and Sirius-XM commentator Stephen A. Smith told CNN's Michael Smerconish Saturday that quarterback Colin Kapernick's decision to publicly reveal that he had not voted was "egregious to the highest order."

"The fact is he had every right to protest and when he was talking about racial injustices and things of that nature, you certainly can understand where he was coming from. It was a quiet protest. He didn't impede anybody's ability to watch the games or come to the games or anything like that which is why I went on 'Good Morning America,' my show 'First Take' and other outlets to support him," he explained.

However, after Kaepernick revealed that he had decided not to vote, Smith said he changed his mind about the sports star.

"I thought it compromised everything that he was standing for," he said. "And more importantly I thought it was a disrespect to our ancestors, to people who have bled and fought and died for him to have the right to do that."

