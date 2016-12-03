Story highlights Donald Trump helped make a deal to keep Carrier from sending jobs to Mexico

Sarah Palin writes the economy is "doomed" if government favors specific companies

(CNN) Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin -- an early supporter of Donald Trump who is under consideration to serve in his Cabinet -- is criticizing the use of subsidies to keep an Indiana-based air conditioning company from sending jobs to Mexico, a move the President-elect has spotlighted as one of his first victories since being elected.

"When government steps in arbitrarily with individual subsidies, favoring one business over others, it sets inconsistent, unfair, illogical precedent," she wrote Friday in a "Young Conservatives" column. "Meanwhile, the invisible hand that best orchestrates a free people's free enterprise system gets amputated. Then, special interests creep in and manipulate markets."

"Republicans oppose this, remember? Instead, we support competition on a level playing field, remember? Because we know special interest crony capitalism is one big fail," Palin added.

Trump helped broker the deal with Carrier that gave them $7 million in financial incentives over the next decade to keep 1,000 jobs at an Indianapolis plant, though some jobs are still going to Mexico. Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence, who is governor of Indiana, toured the site Thursday.

