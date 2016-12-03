Trump deputy national security pick scrubs her website, Twitter, and Facebook from the Internet

(CNN) KT McFarland, Donald Trump's pick to be his deputy national security adviser, has taken down her website , Twitter account , and public Facebook account.

Emails to McFarland, the Trump transition team, and McFarland's soon-to-be boss, Lt. Gen Michael Flynn, were not immediately returned.

The website, her public Facebook, and Twitter were taken down at some point in the last week. Private Facebook accounts of McFarland's were also taken down this week.

A CNN KFile review of her Twitter and media appearances this week found McFarland had once offered the opinion in 2010 that Wikileaks founder Julian Assange was a terrorist and that Chelsea Manning should be tried for treason and executed if found guilty. She has since said Assange wants to "bring down and show corruption, wherever it exists," when discussing leaked emails from Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta.

McFarland tweeted links to stories on the Podesta emails, even using a hashtag that was started by Wikileaks for their document release.