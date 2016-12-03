Trump deputy national security pick scrubs her website, Twitter, and Facebook from the Internet

Story highlights
(CNN)KT McFarland, Donald Trump's pick to be his deputy national security adviser, has taken down her website, Twitter account, and public Facebook account.
In late November, Trump officially announced McFarland would be joining his administration. McFarland advised Trump on national security issues during the campaign. She has been a national security analyst for Fox News since 2010 where she hosted an online show called "Defcon3."
A website for Flynn's consulting group was made private this week as well.
McFarland primarily used her now-defunct website to promote her weekly column, online show, and media appearances. She was a frequent commenter on both Facebook and Twitter.
The website, her public Facebook, and Twitter were taken down at some point in the last week. Private Facebook accounts of McFarland's were also taken down this week.
A CNN KFile review of her Twitter and media appearances this week found McFarland had once offered the opinion in 2010 that Wikileaks founder Julian Assange was a terrorist and that Chelsea Manning should be tried for treason and executed if found guilty. She has since said Assange wants to "bring down and show corruption, wherever it exists," when discussing leaked emails from Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta.
McFarland tweeted links to stories on the Podesta emails, even using a hashtag that was started by Wikileaks for their document release.