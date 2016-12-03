Joint Chiefs prep military strategy plans for Trump

Story highlights Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein spoke at the Reagan National Defense Forum

He described a report detailing five threats facing the US

(CNN) The Joint Chiefs of Staff are finalizing a classified military strategy they plan to present to President-elect Donald Trump detailing the military challenges to the US, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein said Saturday.

The classified report has been underway for months, and is spearheaded by General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs. Key commanders such as General Joseph Votel, head of Central Command and others have also been involved.

The five threats -- posed by Iran, North Korea, China, Russia and violent extremism -- are detailed in annexes to the classified report. There are no formal military responses and options detailed. The idea is that this will lay the groundwork for key decisions on spending, size of the military and readiness that Trump will have to make. The report was being prepared regardless of whom won the election.

"Under the leadership of General Dunford and all the chiefs and combatant commanders, have come together over a period of the last several months and have produced a classified national military strategy that will be presented to the President and the new team," Goldfein said, speaking at the Reagan National Defense Forum. "It's one of the first times we actually done a classified military strategy with an annex that we have focused on the five global challenges."

It is not clear if the final version will be presented to President Barack Obama before he leaves office in January.

