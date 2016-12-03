Jill Stein says she'll 'escalate' Pennsylvania recount case after earlier plans to drop it

Story highlights Jill Stein has spearheaded a recount effort in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin

The Green Party presidential nominee promised to say Monday her plans going forward

Washington (CNN) Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein said early Sunday she would "escalate" her statewide recount efforts in Pennsylvania through a federal lawsuit, after announcing she would drop it.

Stein on Saturday cited a major cost placed on voters due to a state court ruling that says the voters requesting the recount must pay a $1 million bond. But shortly after midnight Sunday Stein tweeted about plans to continue on the recount bid.

"On Monday, I will escalate #Recount2016 in PA and file to demand a statewide recount on constitutional grounds. The people deserve answers," she wrote.

On Monday, I will escalate #Recount2016 in PA and file to demand a statewide recount on constitutional grounds. The people deserve answers. — Dr. Jill Stein (@DrJillStein) December 4, 2016

A statement from the Stein campaign shortly after said it will file a lawsuit in federal court Monday seeking a statewide recount.

"Over the past several days, it has become clear that the barriers to verifying the vote in Pennsylvania are so pervasive and that the state court system is so ill-equipped to address this problem that we must seek federal court intervention," said Jonathan Abady, lead counsel to the Stein recount efforts. "As a result, on Monday the Stein campaign will escalate our campaign in Pennsylvania and file for emergency relief in federal court, demanding a statewide recount on constitutional grounds."

