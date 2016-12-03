Story highlights Jill Stein has spearheaded a recount effort in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin

The Green Party presidential nominee promised to say Monday her plans going forward

Washington (CNN) Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein said Saturday she is dropping her bid for a statewide election recount in Pennsylvania.

Citing a major cost placed on voters due to a court ruling that says the voters requesting the recount must pay a $1 million bond, Stein also said she will be making a "major announcement" regarding her next steps in the recount process at a 10 a.m news conference Monday outside Trump Tower in New York.

"The judge's outrageous demand that voters pay such an exorbitant figure is a shameful, unacceptable barrier to democratic participation," Stein said in a statement. "This is yet another sign that Pennsylvania's antiquated election law is stacked against voters. By demanding a $1 million bond from voters yesterday, the court made clear it has no interest in giving a fair hearing to these voters' legitimate concerns over the accuracy, security and fairness of an election tainted by suspicion."

Stein campaign spokeswoman Jordan Brueckner later clarified that while petitioners withdrew their case for a statewide recount Saturday, recounts in hundreds of precincts in some Pennsylvania counties -- including Philadelphia, Allegheny and Lehigh -- will continue. The campaign is also still pushing for forensic audits of voting machine software in the state.

Stein tweeted that the expense of the recount was cause by elected leaders.

