At least one prominent Democratic donor says he shouldn't lead the party

(CNN) Prominent Democratic donor Haim Saban on Friday described Rep. Keith Ellison, who is running to head the Democratic National Committee, as an "anti-Semite."

Saban, who gave millions to Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign , spoke about Ellison at the Brooking Institution's Saban Forum, an annual gathering between American and Israeli political leaders, during a question-and-answer portion of a conversation with Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman and moderated by CNN's Jake Tapper.

"If you go back to his positions, his papers, his speeches, the way he has voted, he is clearly an anti-Semite and anti-Israel individual," the Israeli-American said Friday about the Minnesota lawmaker. "Words matter and actions matter more. Keith Ellison would be a disaster for the relationship between the Jewish community and the Democratic Party."

Saban's comment came unprompted and he did not ask a question.

Ellison's past association with the Nation of Islam, including his defense of the group's leader Louis Farrakhan -- who has made anti-Semitic remarks -- have increasingly come under scrutiny during his bid to be the next DNC leader.

