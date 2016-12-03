Ash Carter signals support for Mattis pick, upbraids Russia

Story highlights Defense Secretary Carter supports Trump's choice of successor

Carter also voiced hardline on Russia and praised NATO

(CNN) Secretary of Defense Ash Carter on Saturday sounded support for retired Gen. James Mattis, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to be his successor, but at the same time he slammed Russia and offered a robust endorsement of traditional US alliances that Trump has at times criticized.

"I'm committed to overseeing the orderly transfer to the next commander in chief," Carter said in a speech at the Reagan Defense Forum at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

"Let me also congratulate General Jim Mattis for being chosen to take my place. I've worked with Jim for many years. He's a friend and I hold him in the highest regard," Carter said.

But the outgoing Pentagon chief also articulated a hard line on Russia, saying "Russia's aggression and provocations appear to be driven by misguided ambitions and misplaced resentment." He said Moscow violated arms control agreements and carried out "nuclear saber rattling."

Carter also praised NATO and America's alliances in the Pacific, saying, "NATO will be critical to preserving collective defense in the face of new and renewed threats."

