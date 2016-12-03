Story highlights Chelsea wins 3-1 at Man City

Stays top of EPL standings

Mass brawl mars end of match

Aguero and Fernandinho sent off

(CNN) An ugly brawl marred Chelsea's 3-1 win at Manchester City as the host ended the English Premier League top of the table clash with nine men after Sergio Aguero and Fernandinho were sent off.

Aguero's heavy tackle on David Luiz sparked the stoppage time melee as both sets of players clashed, with Fernandinho also shown red for grabbing Cesc Fabregas by the neck and forcing him off the pitch.

Argentina's Aguero can expect a four-game ban for violent conduct as this is his second such suspension of the season, missing key matches over the festive period.

Eight league wins in a row! Look at the scenes at full-time! https://t.co/kmXkOwIf9O — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 3, 2016

Manager Pep Guardiola issued a post-match apology for the incidents.

"It's a pity it finished like this. I don't like that. I apologize for what happened," he said.

Read More