Camp Nou, Barcelona (CNN) Barcelona's hopes of retaining the La Liga title were dented as a last minute equalizer by Sergio Ramos salvaged a share of the spoils for Real Madrid in a bad-tempered El Clasico clash in the Camp Nou Saturday.

Barcelona's Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez opened the scoring with a well-taken goal shortly after the second half resumed, and it looked as it would be the only strike until Ramos' headed equalizer with time running out.

¡HASTA EL FINAL! Siempre hasta el final.

Until the final whistle. Always until the final whistle.

— Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) December 3, 2016

The gap between the two still stands at six points, with Luis Enrique's Barca yet to wrest back control of its destiny.

The arch-rivals took to the pitch on a bright, chilly December afternoon in what will likely prove to be a decisive match in the Liga season.

Real were favorites going into this edition of the Clasico, coming off the back of a series of six consecutive wins in the league, highlighting the difference with an unusually stuttering Barcelona team which, before today, had dropped four of the last 15 points

