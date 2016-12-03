Story highlights Norbert Hofer could become first far-right leader in Western Europe since World War II

The election is a rerun after May's original vote was annulled over ballot irregularities

(CNN) Austrians go to the polls Sunday to pick a president, with a choice between left-wing Alexander Van der Bellen and anti-immigration candidate Norbert Hofer of the far-right Freedom Party.

If Hofer wins, he would become first far-right president in Western Europe since the end of World War II.

Not only are the two from opposite sides of the political spectrum, but it's the second time this presidential election is being run.

It was originally held in May, with former Green Party leader Van der Bellen defeating Hofer by little more than 30,000 votes in a tightly fought contest decided by mail-in ballots.

But the results were annulled over concerns about how some ballots were handled . So the two candidates, with widely different outlooks, are meeting again in a rerun.

