China mine explosion: 17 reportedly killed

By Chieu Luu, CNN

Updated 7:03 AM ET, Sat December 3, 2016

Beijing (CNN)Seventeen people were killed and others were trapped in an explosion at a mine in northern China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region Saturday, the Chinese state-run news agency Xinhua reported, citing local authorities.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people were trapped.
The blast happened around noon at a mine operated by the Baoma Mining Co. in the Yuanbaoshan district of Chifeng city, Xinhua reported.
    A rescue operation was underway Saturday. The explosion's cause is under investigation, according to Xinhua.