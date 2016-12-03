China mine explosion: 17 reportedly killed

Beijing (CNN) Seventeen people were killed and others were trapped in an explosion at a mine in northern China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region Saturday, the Chinese state-run news agency Xinhua reported, citing local authorities.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people were trapped.

The blast happened around noon at a mine operated by the Baoma Mining Co. in the Yuanbaoshan district of Chifeng city, Xinhua reported.

A rescue operation was underway Saturday. The explosion's cause is under investigation, according to Xinhua.