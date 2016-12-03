Story highlights Fidel Castro's ashes arrived Saturday in Santiago, Cuba

The former Cuban leader's funeral is scheduled for Sunday

(CNN) Fidel Izaguire Martinez, 8, visited Antonio Maceo Revolution Square in Santiago on Saturday, carrying a small Cuban flag.

He lives nearby and plans to return Saturday night for a memorial service for Fidel Castro, the former Cuban leader who died November 25.

"He was the most important man in the country," the youngster said of his namesake.

The final memorial in the Plaza de la Revolución Antonio Maceo tonight. A photo posted by Patrick Oppmann (@cubareporter) on Dec 3, 2016 at 1:57pm PST

Castro's ashes arrived Saturday in Santiago after a four-day tour across the island nation.

Starting in Havana, the tour reversed the route Castro took across the island after seizing power in 1959. Crowds of Cubans lined the roads and stood on rooftops to watch Castro's funeral cortege pass by.

Just in: The ashes of Fidel Castro arrive in Santiago de Cuba, where he will be buried tomorrow. — Patrick Oppmann CNN (@CNN_Oppmann) December 3, 2016