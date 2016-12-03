Story highlights World leaders gathered to pay their respects to Fidel Castro

The former Cuban leader's funeral is scheduled for Sunday

(CNN) Fidel Castro, the Cuban revolution commander who governed and symbolized the island nation for half a century, was memorialized Saturday night by hundreds of thousands of cheering, flag-waving people packed into Antonio Maceo Revolution Square in Santiago.

President Raul Castro, who took over when his brother fell ill in 2006, spoke in a somber tone about the struggles Fidel Castro faced in leading the revolution in the 1950s.

He touched on Fidel Castro's success in increasing literacy across Cuba, fighting racism and anti-colonialism and spreading revolutionary assistance to other countries. The crowd, quiet through much of his speech, broke into loud cheers at the end.

The final memorial in the Plaza de la Revolución Antonio Maceo tonight. A photo posted by Patrick Oppmann (@cubareporter) on Dec 3, 2016 at 1:57pm PST

World leaders, most of them from Latin America and including some inspired by the Cuban revolution, paid their respects.

Dignitaries on the stage were Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Bolivian President Evo Morales, Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa, Panamanian President Carlos Varela, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, South African President Jacob Zuma, Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, a FARC delegation and ex-Presidents of Brazil Lula and Dilma Rousseff .