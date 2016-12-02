2016: The year in pictures
January 1: Fireworks light the sky over Copacabana beach during New Year's celebrations in Rio de Janeiro.
January 5: Conservationists examine a tranquilized orangutan during a rescue-and-release operation in Sungai Magkutub, Indonesia. Orangutans were being relocated after they lost their habitat to forest fires in 2015.
January 8: Russian President Vladimir Putin, top, trains with his country's judo team in Sochi, Russia.
January 16: A horseman jumps over a bonfire during the annual Las Luminarias festival in San Bartolome de Pinares, Spain. In honor of Anthony the Abbot, the patron saint of animals, horses are traditionally ridden through bonfires to purify and protect them in the year ahead.
February 2: Dancers take part in a dress rehearsal of "Swan Lake" before it opened at the Joyce Theater in New York.
February 4: Riot police in Athens, Greece, try to avoid a Molotov cocktail thrown by protesters during a nationwide strike. Clashes broke out as tens of thousands of people protested pension reforms that were part of the country's latest economic bailout.
February 8: Odka, a contortionist, promotes the Cirque Berserk show in London.
February 16: A diamond is studied in Ramat Gan, Israel. International Diamond Week attracted buyers from all over the world.
February 21: A chicken tries to eat a dead rat on a ranch in Roseburg, Oregon.
March 4: A snowy owl looks into a camera at an animal park in Neumunster, Germany.
March 15: A girl meets an animatronic panda bear in London.
March 16: A model presents a creation by designer Yoshikazu Yamagata during Tokyo Fashion Week.
March 24: A dinosaur balloon floats through Petah Tikva, Israel, during a parade for the Jewish holiday of Purim.
March 24: A reveler's face is smeared with colored powder as he dances during Holi celebrations in Gauhati, India. The Holi festival of colors is a Hindu celebration marking the arrival of spring.
March 27: Migrants gather for a party at the border station of Idomeni, Greece.
March 31: Rescue workers and volunteers try to free people trapped under a collapsed overpass in Kolkata, India. More than a dozen people were killed and many more were missing after the overpass, which was under construction, collapsed in a congested area of the city.
April 14: Dash, a bichon frise, gets a makeover from Melanie Newman, a dog groomer in Melbourne.
April 14: A chimpanzee screams at a worker in Sendai, Japan, after it climbed an electric pole to avoid being captured. The chimp escaped from a zoo in Sendai and was on the loose for nearly two hours.
April 28: New Volkswagen cars are parked at a plant in Wolfsburg, Germany.
April 28: A police officer reacts during a clash with protesters in Lyon, France. People were protesting proposed reforms to the country's labor laws, and strikes forced cancellations and delays at two airports serving Paris.
May 9: A bride attends a mass wedding ceremony in Karachi, Pakistan.
May 17: Plebes from the US Naval Academy perform situps with a 12-foot log on top of them during the annual Sea Trials training exercise.
May 27: A member of the humanitarian organization Sea-Watch holds a migrant baby who drowned after a boat capsized off the coast of Libya. The first five months of 2016 were "particularly deadly," according to the U.N. refugee agency, with at least 2,510 migrant deaths through May compared to 1,855 in the same period in 2015.
June 7: A worker at the S.E.A. Aquarium in Singapore demonstrates a way to feed jellyfish.
June 11: A member of the Queen's Guard fainted during the Trooping the Color parade in London. He recovered and returned to duty, authorities said.
June 19: A cat rides on a motorcycle in Rio de Janeiro. The man in the photo said he always rides with his cat.
June 21: Lucy Lugo, wife of fallen police officer Endy Ekpanya, comforts their son, Julian, during his funeral service in Houston. Ekpanya, a police officer in Pearland, Texas, died after his patrol car was struck by another vehicle.
July 11: A hamerkop tosses a toad in its mouth at Kruger National Park in South Africa.
July 26: A thunderstorm occurs over Mount Sakurajima as the volcano erupts in Tarumizu, Japan.
July 30: The barrel of a tank is seen as the vehicle moves across challenging terrain in Alabino, Russia. It was part of the International Army Games, a competition that involved troops from Russia and several other nations.
August 7: Performers dressed as Pikachu, a character from the Pokemon franchise, ride an elevator during the "Pikachu Outbreak" event in Yokohama, Japan. Hundreds of Pikachus were appearing at city landmarks to attract visitors in the Minato Mirai area.
August 13: A young daredevil, center, waits for her turn as another person rides a motorbike around the "Devil's Barrel" at a carnival in Deli Serdang, Indonesia.
August 29: Migrants swim away from a crowded wooden boat as they are rescued in the Mediterranean Sea north of Sabratha, Libya. Thousands were rescued from more than 20 boats.
September 23: A waterspout passes near a beach in Turkey's Hatay Province.
October 2: People form a human tower during an annual competition in Tarragona, Spain.
October 7: Veterinary nurse Lauren Emmett carries out a procedure on a dog in London.
October 17: A passenger jet passes over a house as it prepares to land at London's Heathrow Airport.
October 17: Fans dressed as "Star Wars" characters Darth Vader and Chewbacca use the bathroom during a film festival in Antalya, Turkey.
October 24: A child's body is seen at a makeshift hospital after a cluster bomb attack in Douma, Syria.
October 27: Red deer fight at a wildlife park in Bonn, Germany.
October 31: A woman is caned in Banda Aceh, Indonesia. The province of Aceh is strictly Muslim and is the only province in the country implementing Sharia law. Public canings happen there regularly and often attract huge crowds.
November 9: An image of Donald Trump is projected onto the Empire State Building in New York after Trump became President-elect of the United States.
November 14: A cat named James wears a collar and tie as he looks out the window of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. The embassy has been home to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange for more than four years now.
December 12: Children dressed as Santa Claus participate in a parade that collected food for the needy in Lisbon, Portugal.
December 28: Women mourn the death of a family member in Toba Tek Singh, Pakistan. Local police said that dozens of people were killed and many transported to hospitals after they consumed contaminated alcohol during the Christmas holidays.