Story highlights Fatal shooting of Joe McKnight happened at intersection in New Orleans suburb

Authorities: Ronald Gasser has not been charged; case remains under investigation

(CNN) A man suspected in the shooting death of former NFL running back Joe McKnight in what appears to be a road rage incident has been released from custody in Louisiana without charges, authorities said Friday.

McKnight, 28, who once played for the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs, was shot to death Thursday afternoon at a busy intersection in Terrytown, a suburb of New Orleans, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said.

McKnight's vehicle and one driven by Ronald Gasser, 54, were found side by side at the intersection, Sheriff Newell Normand said. As a crowd of onlookers gathered around, officers performed CPR on McKnight but could not save him, Normand said.

Gasser remained at the scene and handed over his weapon to authorities, Normand said at a news conference. No gun was found in McKnight's possession, Normand said.

It's unclear how the shooting unfolded, but one witness told investigators "that there were statements being made, 'I told you not to mess with me,' " Normand said.