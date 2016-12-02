Story highlights Fatal shooting of Joe McKnight happened at intersection in New Orleans suburb

Authorities: Ronald Gasser has not been charged; case remains under investigation

(CNN) A man suspected in the shooting death of former NFL running back Joe McKnight in what appears to be a road rage incident has been released from custody in Louisiana, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman Col. John Fortunato said Friday.

McKnight, 28, who played for the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs, was shot to death Thursday afternoon at a busy intersection in Terrytown, a suburb of New Orleans, authorities said.

Sheriff Newell Normand said McKnight's vehicle and one driven by Ronald Gasser, 54, were found side by side at the intersection. As a crowd of onlookers gathered around, officers performed CPR on McKnight but could not save him, Normand said.

Gasser remained at the scene and handed over his weapon to authorities, Normand said at a news conference.

It's unclear how the shooting unfolded, Normand said, but "Mr. Gasser did in fact shoot Mr. McKnight." He "has not been charged at this time," and the case remains under investigation, the sheriff's office said.