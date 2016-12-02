Judge tells Michael Slager jurors to keep deliberating

(CNN) The judge in the trial of former South Carolina police Officer Michael Slager told jurors to keep deliberating Friday afternoon after they told him they don't believe they can reach a consensus.

"You have a duty to make every reasonable effort to reach a unanimous verdict," Judge Clifton Newman told the jury in a Charleston courtroom.

The jurors, who began deliberating Wednesday, had caused momentary confusion when they sent the judge two notes in quick succession Friday.

The first note asked the judge whether the jurors could receive a transcript of a witness' testimony. The second, sent 12 minutes later, informed the judge they didn't believe they could come to a unanimous decision in the case.

