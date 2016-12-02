A pope, a pop star and the heart emoji: What was hot on Instagram this year

Look at me! Selfies of the year
US President Barack Obama holds 10-month-old Brooks Breitwieser during a Hillary Clinton campaign event in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday, November 1.
A basketball fan at the University of Texas takes a selfie with a Donald Trump cutout before a game on Tuesday, January 12. Celebrity heads have become a popular feature at many basketball games, with fans waving them to distract opposing free-throw shooters.
Denver Broncos offensive lineman Ryan Harris takes a selfie with quarterback Peyton Manning after the Broncos won the AFC Championship on Sunday, January 24. The Broncos went on to win the Super Bowl, and then Manning retired.
A girl takes a selfie with a fennec fox at the Little Zoo Cafe, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, on Monday, March 7.
Cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki takes an on-stage selfie with actor Leonardo DiCaprio and director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu during the Academy Awards on Sunday, February 28. All three won Oscars for "The Revenant."
A woman takes a selfie at Alfa Future People, an electronic music festival in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, on Friday, July 22.
A journalist takes a selfie with Alice, a Bactrian camel at the Toronto Zoo, before a naming ceremony for two panda cubs on Monday, March 7.
Comedian Kevin Hart takes a selfie with, from left, actors Queen Latifah, Will Smith, Halle Berry and Dwayne Johnson on Saturday, April 9. Hart and Johnson were hosting the MTV Movie Awards.
From left, actors Justin Theroux, Will Forte and Jennifer Aniston take a photo at the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, January 17.
The top six competitors at the Arnold Classic pose for a selfie in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, March 5.
Actor Chris Pratt takes selfies with fans at the Venice Film Festival before "The Magnificent Seven" premiere on Saturday, September 10.
Visitors enjoy the Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, Germany, on Saturday, September 17.
Tennis star Serena Williams takes a photo with her trophy after winning the Italian Open in Rome on Sunday, May 15.
Pope Francis poses for a selfie during his visit to a refugee center in Rome on Thursday, March 24.
Villanova basketball player Ryan Arcidiacono takes a selfie during the team's championship parade on Friday, April 8.
Women use their cell phones in Milan, Italy, on Thursday, February 25.
Rampage, the mascot of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams, takes a selfie during the team's home game against Buffalo on Sunday, October 9. The Rams moved from St. Louis earlier this year.
Models Izabel Goulart, left, and Alessandra Ambrosio take a selfie at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday, May 20.
South Korean gymnast Lee Eun-ju takes a selfie with North Korean gymnast Hong Un-jong during Olympic training in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, August 4.
U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake tries to take a selfie with a pig before a news conference about "pork barrel" spending on Wednesday, April 13.
Members of the Chicago Cubs take a selfie together during their World Series victory parade on Friday, November 4. The Cubs hadn't won the World Series since 1908.
Women in Cheltenham, England, pose with a person in a leprechaun suit on St. Patrick's Day.
A young woman tries to get a selfie with US Sen. Ted Cruz during the presidential candidate's campaign stop in Tilton, New Hampshire, on Monday, January 18.
People take selfies at the Bandra Fort bandstand, a famous tourist spot in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, February 25.
A woman takes a selfie atop a mountain in Norway's Lofoten islands on Sunday, August 21.
Model Gigi Hadid takes a selfie with a fan in Tokyo during the launch of her Tommy Hilfiger collaboration on Wednesday, October 12.
A boy takes a selfie as he tests the Oculus VR, a virtual reality headset, in Barcelona, Spain, on Monday, February 22. It was the first day of the Mobile World Congress.
