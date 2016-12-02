US flag, lowered after election, flies again at Hampshire College

Story highlights Students lowered the flag as a symbolic action

The decision led to protests

(CNN) The American flag is flying again at Hampshire College in Massachusetts.

The school decided to raise the flag to full staff Friday, after it was first lowered to half staff and then removed from campus as emotions ran high after the presidential election.

School president Jonathan Lash said the decision to stop flying the flag was not political but an attempt to bring about a dialogue on the flag's meaning.

"We acted solely to facilitate much-needed dialogue on our campus about how to dismantle the bigotry that is prevalent in our society," Lash said in a statement. "We understand that many who hold the flag as a powerful symbol of national ideals and their highest aspirations for the country -- including members of our own community -- felt hurt by our decisions, and that we deeply regret."

Last weekend a group of veterans, organized in part by local lawmaker John Velis, protested the school's decision. Velis had called for another protest this weekend if the flag wasn't back on campus.

