Gatlinburg fires: 13 dead; some residents allowed to check properties

(CNN) The number of people killed as a direct or indirect result of this week's wildfires in eastern Tennessee has risen to 13, though emergency crews still have more areas to check, officials said Friday.

And for the first time since Monday night's flames swept through the Gatlinburg area, authorities allowed some residents to get into the charred areas to see their properties and perhaps collect anything they can salvage, Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters said at a news conference.

Here's a look at some of the latest information about the fires that swept into this resort-heavy area of Tennessee:

13 killed; some names released

Of the 13 who died, 12 were killed in the fires, and one person died of a heart attack after fleeing and being exposed to smoke, Waters and the county's assistant medical examiner, Dr. Vincent Tolley, said.

Photos: Wildfires scorch the Southeast An aerial photo shows Gatlinburg, Tennessee, on Tuesday, November 29 -- a day after wildfires hit the city. Gatlinburg city officials declared mandatory evacuations in several areas as firefighters battled at least 14 fires in and around the city. More than 30 large wildfires have left a trail of destruction through North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama and Kentucky, according to the US Forest Service. Hide Caption 1 of 24 Photos: Wildfires scorch the Southeast Polo Gutierrez climbs onto the foundation of a destroyed home to try to see if his apartment building is still standing in Gatlinburg on November 29. Gutierrez fled his apartment with other residents as fires approached the previous night. Hide Caption 2 of 24 Photos: Wildfires scorch the Southeast A destroyed structure and vehicle are seen near Gatlinburg on November 29. Hide Caption 3 of 24 Photos: Wildfires scorch the Southeast An Alamo Steakhouse was one of the Gatlinburg businesses destroyed by fire. Hide Caption 4 of 24 Photos: Wildfires scorch the Southeast Trevor Cates inspects the damage to the Banner Missionary Baptist Church in Gatlinburg on November 29. Hide Caption 5 of 24 Photos: Wildfires scorch the Southeast Two dormitories at the Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts were damaged from the wildfires that flared near Gatlinburg on November 29. Hide Caption 6 of 24 Photos: Wildfires scorch the Southeast Photographer Bruce McCamish captured this image of the fires burning behind the Dollywood Dreammore Resort in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Hide Caption 7 of 24 Photos: Wildfires scorch the Southeast Fires burn on both sides of Highway 441 between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge on Monday, November 28. Hide Caption 8 of 24 Photos: Wildfires scorch the Southeast Thick smoke looms in Gatlinburg on November 28. Hide Caption 9 of 24 Photos: Wildfires scorch the Southeast Officials from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park reported the closing of roads and several trails near Gatlinburg on November 28. Hide Caption 10 of 24 Photos: Wildfires scorch the Southeast Firefighter Layne Whitney checks the treetops while working to hold the northern head of the Rock Mountain Fire, north of Tate City, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 22. Hide Caption 11 of 24 Photos: Wildfires scorch the Southeast Flames from the Rock Mountain Fire silhouette a weather vane north of Clayton, Georgia, on Monday, November 21. Hide Caption 12 of 24 Photos: Wildfires scorch the Southeast Fire crews bring down a dead tree along Highway 9 near the community of Bat Cave, North Carolina, on Friday, November 18. Hide Caption 13 of 24 Photos: Wildfires scorch the Southeast A helicopter picks up water from Thrasher Lake to help battle a wildfire in Amherst County, Virginia, on November 21. Hide Caption 14 of 24 Photos: Wildfires scorch the Southeast Eric Willey looks on from the porch of his home as a helicopter fights a wildfire in Tate City, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 16. Hide Caption 15 of 24 Photos: Wildfires scorch the Southeast Firefighters walk down a dirt road as a wildfire burns a hillside in Clayton, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 15. Hide Caption 16 of 24 Photos: Wildfires scorch the Southeast A wildfire burns as it approaches Bat Cave, North Carolina, on November 15. Hide Caption 17 of 24 Photos: Wildfires scorch the Southeast Firefighters Valarie Lopez and Mark Tabaez work to cool hot spots in Clayton on November 15. A number of the fires are being investigated as suspected arson, but weather conditions are also responsible for the fires. Hide Caption 18 of 24 Photos: Wildfires scorch the Southeast Firefighter Kevin Zimmer works the wildfire in Clayton on November 15. Hide Caption 19 of 24 Photos: Wildfires scorch the Southeast Exhausted firefighters take a break in Waldens Creek, Tennessee, on Monday, November 14. Hide Caption 20 of 24 Photos: Wildfires scorch the Southeast A haze hovers over the Atlanta skyline from a wildfire burning in the northwest part of Georgia on November 14. Hide Caption 21 of 24 Photos: Wildfires scorch the Southeast Assistant Fire Chief Brent Masey sprays water on a wildfire in Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee, on Thursday, November 10. Hide Caption 22 of 24 Photos: Wildfires scorch the Southeast A helicopter carrying 240 gallons of water takes off in Lake Lure, North Carolina, on November 10. Hide Caption 23 of 24 Photos: Wildfires scorch the Southeast Smoke from the Party Rock fire spreads near Lake Lure on Wednesday, November 9. Hide Caption 24 of 24

Among the dead, Tolley said, was a couple vacationing from Memphis: Jon and Janet Summers, both 61. They were found in Gatlinburg's Chalet Village cabin rental area.

The couple was in Gatlinburg with their three adult sons, CNN affiliate WMC reported . The family was separated as fire swept through the area Monday, and the sons were found unconscious, WMC reported. The sons were taken to a hospital for treatment, and one has been released, WMC reported.

The fire, which in part spread from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park into the eastern Tennessee resort city, burned about 1,000 buildings in Sevier County, including hundreds in Gatlinburg, and injured about 85 people, Waters said.

More buildings to be searched

JUST WATCHED Gatlinburg fire couldn't have been prevented Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Gatlinburg fire couldn't have been prevented 01:12

Firefighters and other responders have done preliminary searches in about 90% of the burned areas, Waters said. It has taken days to comb through the area, in part because downed trees and power lines and other debris made some areas difficult to reach.

A reporter asked Waters whether he expected the casualty number to rise as the remaining area is searched.

"We don't know ... but we hope and pray that it does not," Waters said.

Some residents to check properties Friday

For the first time since Monday's fire, authorities began allowing some residents back into the burned areas to check their properties and perhaps salvage some belongings, Waters said.

The fire zone had been closed off since Monday night. More than 14,000 residents and visitors were believed to have been evacuated from Gatlinburg alone, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said.

The fire's origins

The fires had two main origins. In part, it was an extension of a blaze that began days earlier on a trail in the mountains 10 miles south of the city, National Park Service spokeswoman Dana Soehn said. Strong winds that began Sunday helped the fire spread into the Gatlinburg area the next day.

But some of the flames were sparked by power lines that fell in heavy winds in and near the city, officials said.

Investigators suspect the trail fire was "human caused," Soehn said, without offering further information. The cause is still under investigation.

Wildfires have burned in many parts of the Southeast for weeks, fueled by the region's worst drought in nearly a decade.

'Nothing in our pockets'

Officials will post information about damaged properties on a Facebook page , Gatlinburg Mayor Mike Werner said.

Trevor Cates, 37, whose home was destroyed, also lost the church he attends. On Tuesday he managed to walk through the charred remains of the Banner Baptist Church's buildings north of the city.

"We had practically no warning," Cates said Thursday. "My wife and son ran through the home and grabbed a laundry basket full of pictures, our fire safe, my two Bibles, some changes of clothes and our two cats and one dog."

Trevor Cates walks through the smoldering remains of Gatlinburg's Banner Baptist Church this week.

He said insurance would leave him with no more mortgage payments but "nothing in our pockets." He and his family are temporarily staying at his parents' house.

"So ... now we literally are going to start off with less than we even had the first day we were married," he said. "The positive thing, obviously, is we have our two kids, our animals and each other. God knows best. He always has, he always will."

Andrew Duncan sent a camera-equipped drone over Gatlinburg's east Foothills area, where he and his family had just sold a cabin they had owned for 20 years. That cabin and many others, as well as a home he was about to buy, were destroyed, he said.

This image from an aerial drone's camera shows cabins destroyed by the Gatlinburg-area wildfire.

"There were cars left in ditches where people wrecked them trying to escape," he said Thursday. "Small fires are still burning within the structures, and those that did burn appeared to be total losses. We didn't see any partially burned structures."

Fate of woman, daughters unclear

Authorities have yet to say anything about the whereabouts of three members of a Gatlinburg family who were reported missing.

Michael Reed told reporters earlier this week that he has been desperate to find out what happened to his wife and two daughters, from whom he was separated Monday night.

Reed and his family were in their Gatlinburg-area home when word spread that a nearby fire was burning out of control. He and his 15-year-old son left in the family's only vehicle to see what side of the road the fire was on.

He told CNN he got stuck in traffic as people fled. He received a panicked call from his wife, Constance, 34.

"She ... said there were flames across the street from the house. I told her to call 911," he said. He rushed back to the home.

"The road was on fire and every house was engulfed in flames. I thought she'd be standing in the driveway."

Since then, he's been trying to find out what happened to Constance and their daughters, Chloe, 12, and Lily, 9. He said authorities haven't been able to find them.