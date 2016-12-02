Gatlinburg Firefighter couldn't save his own home

Story highlights Peter Thompson was responding to another fire when his own home went up in flames due to wildfires in the region

It was a total loss, but he said he will rebuild

(CNN) By 2 pm on Monday, Peter Thompson knew that wildfires were threatening his neighborhood, so he told his wife Yolanda to find a hotel and go there with their two daughters Ana, 16 and Georgia, 11.

The firefighter and paramedic was working with the Sevier County Ambulance Service that day and could see all the smoke in the air.

"We knew Gatlinburg was on fire, but we didn't know the extent of it," he said.

He found out when he got his first call in the city, where traffic was bumper to bumper on the main road as people tried to escape the flames all around them.

"It literally looked like hell on Earth," he said. That was when he started to worry.

Read More