Christmas float catches fire after 'Grinch' flicks cigarette

(CNN) You're a mean one, Mr. Grinch.

Like, really mean.

A "Whoville" themed Christmas parade float went up in flames after somebody flicked a cigarette onto a flammable part of .

"It landed in the straw on our float and burned it to the ground," float owner Jeananne Jackson told CNN affiliate WHNT on Thursday.

The float didn't even make it to the Huntsville, Alabama, parade.

