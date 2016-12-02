Breaking News

The world's best Christmas markets

By Joe Minihane, for CNN

Updated 5:09 AM ET, Fri December 2, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Nothing puts us in a Christmas mood better than a Christmas market visit. Here are the best ones to get your yuletide celebrations started.
Photos:
World's best Christmas markets are...Nothing puts us in a Christmas mood better than a Christmas market visit. Here are the best ones to get your yuletide celebrations started.
Hide Caption
1 of 16
If there&#39;s only time for one Christmas market in Berlin, Gendarmenmarkt is unquestionably the one to see. Situated near the iconic Deutscher Dom, the concert hall and Französischer Dom, this popular market has the best views in town.
Photos:
Gendarmenmarkt, Berlin, GermanyIf there's only time for one Christmas market in Berlin, Gendarmenmarkt is unquestionably the one to see. Situated near the iconic Deutscher Dom, the concert hall and Französischer Dom, this popular market has the best views in town.
Hide Caption
2 of 16
Top-notch food and glühwein, a vast craft market, and nightly concerts are just some of the reasons to visit Gendarmenmarkt.
Photos:
Gendarmenmarkt, Berlin, GermanyTop-notch food and glühwein, a vast craft market, and nightly concerts are just some of the reasons to visit Gendarmenmarkt.
Hide Caption
3 of 16
England&#39;s second city is Britain&#39;s Christmas market capital. With more than 180 stalls and a singing moose head called Chris, Birmingham claims that it&#39;s &quot;the largest authentic German Christmas Market outside of Germany or Austria.&quot;
Photos:
Frankfurt Christmas Market, Birmingham, EnglandEngland's second city is Britain's Christmas market capital. With more than 180 stalls and a singing moose head called Chris, Birmingham claims that it's "the largest authentic German Christmas Market outside of Germany or Austria."
Hide Caption
4 of 16
Its neighboring Christmas Craft Market (in Centenary Square) features 30 stalls selling local beers, British sausages and work by local artisans.
Photos:
Frankfurt Christmas Market, Birmingham, EnglandIts neighboring Christmas Craft Market (in Centenary Square) features 30 stalls selling local beers, British sausages and work by local artisans.
Hide Caption
5 of 16
Prague&#39;s two main Christmas markets -- one in Old Town Square (pictured here) and one in Wenceslas Square -- are only a five-minute walk from each other, making them easy to visit in one day.
Photos:
Old Town Square and Wenceslas Square, Prague, Czech RepublicPrague's two main Christmas markets -- one in Old Town Square (pictured here) and one in Wenceslas Square -- are only a five-minute walk from each other, making them easy to visit in one day.
Hide Caption
6 of 16
Czech treats -- chiefly a klobása (Czech sausage) with a Pilsner Urquell -- help make Prague&#39;s Christmas markets special.
Photos:
Old Town Square and Wenceslas Square, Prague, Czech RepublicCzech treats -- chiefly a klobása (Czech sausage) with a Pilsner Urquell -- help make Prague's Christmas markets special.
Hide Caption
7 of 16
As the home to one of Europe&#39;s oldest Christmas markets, Strasbourg in eastern France knows how to do Christmas right. It boasts 300 market chalets, illuminations and a giant 30-meter Christmas tree in the city center.
Photos:
Strasbourg, FranceAs the home to one of Europe's oldest Christmas markets, Strasbourg in eastern France knows how to do Christmas right. It boasts 300 market chalets, illuminations and a giant 30-meter Christmas tree in the city center.
Hide Caption
8 of 16
The market stalls are scattered around various locations along the narrow alleys of Strasbourg. This year, there&#39;ll also be a special Portuguese village selling treats like pastéis de nata and port wine.
Photos:
Strasbourg, FranceThe market stalls are scattered around various locations along the narrow alleys of Strasbourg. This year, there'll also be a special Portuguese village selling treats like pastéis de nata and port wine.
Hide Caption
9 of 16
The popular Viennese Christmas Market in front of Vienna City Hall is as picturesque as the Austrian capital city itself.
Photos:
Viennese Christmas Market, Vienna, AustriaThe popular Viennese Christmas Market in front of Vienna City Hall is as picturesque as the Austrian capital city itself.
Hide Caption
10 of 16
Insta-ops are plentiful at the market, including a huge ice rink for skating, reindeer rides for kids and a classic nativity scene at Viennese Christmas Market.
Photos:
Viennese Christmas Market, Vienna, AustriaInsta-ops are plentiful at the market, including a huge ice rink for skating, reindeer rides for kids and a classic nativity scene at Viennese Christmas Market.
Hide Caption
11 of 16
More of a festival than a Christmas Market, Brussels&#39;s Winter Wonders host events and markets across the city.
Photos:
Winter Wonders, Brussels, BelgiumMore of a festival than a Christmas Market, Brussels's Winter Wonders host events and markets across the city.
Hide Caption
12 of 16
A relative newcomer compared with its European counterparts, Montreal&#39;s Grand Christmas Market is celebrating its second year. This year&#39;s event has tripled in size to 60 stalls, including a kid-friendly elves&#39; workshop.
Photos:
Grand Christmas Market, Montreal, CanadaA relative newcomer compared with its European counterparts, Montreal's Grand Christmas Market is celebrating its second year. This year's event has tripled in size to 60 stalls, including a kid-friendly elves' workshop.
Hide Caption
13 of 16
As one of the most beautiful amusement parks in Europe, Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen hosts the best Christmassy fair in the city. In addition to three different light shows, there are also be firework displays between December 25 and 27, as well as between December 31 and Jan 3 in the park.
Photos:
Tivoli Gardens, Copenhagen, DenmarkAs one of the most beautiful amusement parks in Europe, Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen hosts the best Christmassy fair in the city. In addition to three different light shows, there are also be firework displays between December 25 and 27, as well as between December 31 and Jan 3 in the park.
Hide Caption
14 of 16
Krakow&#39;s Christmas market is held in Rynek Glowny, the city&#39;s huge main square. It usually gets a heavy dusting of snow during December, making it more magical than some of the big name markets in western Europe.
Photos:
Krakow, PolandKrakow's Christmas market is held in Rynek Glowny, the city's huge main square. It usually gets a heavy dusting of snow during December, making it more magical than some of the big name markets in western Europe.
Hide Caption
15 of 16
The Christmas market in Florence&#39;s spectacular Piazza Santa Croce is a great place to pick up presents as well as both Italian and German treats.
Photos:
Piazza Santa Croce, Florence, ItalyThe Christmas market in Florence's spectacular Piazza Santa Croce is a great place to pick up presents as well as both Italian and German treats.
Hide Caption
16 of 16
Christmas markets Gendarmenmarkt Berlin--498469434Christmas markets Gendarmenmarkt Berlin-156970656Christmas markets Gendarmenmarkt Berlin-107075198Christmas markets Birmingham&#39;s Frankfurt-134015741Christmas markets Birmingham&#39;s Frankfurt-456617539Christmas markets Prague Old town-460497210Christmas Markets Prague-500073376Christmas Markets Strasbourg-156902747Christmas Markets Strasbourg-625763012Christmas markets Vienna--499248872Christmas markets Vienna-499248900Christmas Markets Brussels-158216802montreal-xmas2Christmas markets Copenhagen-(Morten-Jerichau)Christmas markets Krakow_Rynek_1800-(poland-travel)Christmas markets Florence-(Visit-Florence)

Story highlights

  • Europe is home to some of the world's oldest traditional markets
  • Strasbourg in France has been running its market since the 16th century

(CNN)Christmas shopping doesn't have to mean joylessly battling through department store crowds or trawling the Internet for bargains.

These Christmas markets are the places to head for traditional gifts, glasses of glühwein and that unbeatable festive feeling.

    Gendarmenmarkt, Berlin, Germany

    Berlin: Christmas market added architectural backdrop.
    Berlin: Christmas market added architectural backdrop.
    Festive fanatics could visit a different Berlin market for all 12 days of Christmas.
    But if there's only time for one, our pick is undoubtedly Gendarmenmarkt.
    Read More
    The imposing architecture of the Deutscher Dom and Französischer Dom loom over classic wooden huts where visitors can steel themselves before shopping with delicious sausages and warming cups of mulled wine.
    Once fortified, vast crafts tents await where everything from original paintings to wood carvings can be found for sale.
    For off-kilter Christmas presents, its a struggle to match this gem in the German capital.
    What makes it special:
    Come for the first rate shopping, but make sure to stick around for the nightly concerts, ranging from choral to jazz. No out-of-tune carols here.

    Strasbourg, France

    Strasbourg is home to one of Europe's oldest Christmas markets, with the first edition taking place in 1570.
    Today there are 10 locations with 300 stalls, meaning it's easy to spend the best part of a week here indulging in end-of-year festivities, picking up decorations and presents and drinking local Alsatian wine.
    Before getting lost down Strasbourg's narrow alleyways and beautiful squares, visitors should be sure to head to Place Kleber, where they'll find the Great Christmas Tree, a towering effort that puts the spruce outside New York's Rockefeller Center to shame.
    What makes it special:
    Each year Strasbourg has a guest country village. In 2016 Portugal takes pride of place, with stalls selling delicious pastéis de nata (custard tarts) and bottles of port.
    READ: World's 12 best shopping cities

    Viennese Christmas Market, Vienna, Austria

    Christmas on ice: A huge skating rink is part of the attraction of Vienna&#39;s Christmas Market.
    Christmas on ice: A huge skating rink is part of the attraction of Vienna's Christmas Market.
    Few cities steep themselves in the festive spirit like Vienna.
    The Austrian capital's first Christmas Market was held in 1298 and today the city has more than 20 events to choose from.
    First timers, though, should make a beeline for the Viennese Christmas Market, which takes place in front of City Hall.
    It runs until Christmas Eve, with 151 stalls serving everything from boozy Christmas punch to gut busting Austrian sausages.
    There's a huge ice rink for skating, reindeer rides for kids and a classic nativity scene.
    What makes it special:
    This might be the most traditional Christmas market going, but be sure to try out curling on the dedicated ice rink.
    A bizarre and brilliant winter sport to keep off the chill.

    Grand Christmas Market, Montreal, Canada

    Now in its second year, Montreal's Grand Christmas Market takes its inspiration from Europe's biggest festive events.
    Running from December 2 to 24 on the specially pedestrianized Ste Catherine Street, 2016 sees the event triple in size, with 60 wooden houses plying their wares, from warming winter drinks to essential Christmas handicrafts.
    The market is especially good for kids, with an elves' workshop, Santa's sleigh and even an igloo.
    What makes it special:
    Although it closes its doors on Christmas Eve, Montreal's Grand Market reopens a week later to see in the New Year. Local DJs provide entertainment as the clock strikes midnight.

    Old Town Square and Wenceslas Square, Prague, Czech Republic

    Prague&#39;s Xmas market opens every day -- including Christmas Day -- until January 6.
    Prague's Xmas market opens every day -- including Christmas Day -- until January 6.
    No city lends itself to Christmas better than Prague.
    The city's two main Christmas markets, in Old Town Square and Wenceslas Square, are only five minutes' walk from each other, so can both easily be explored in one day.
    Each one has the usual wooden huts found in similar markets across Europe, but the Czech treats are what really set them apart.
    Visitors can grab a klobása (Czech sausage) and wash it down with a Pilsner Urquell in the afternoon, then hang around for the main tree to be lit up on Old Town Square.
    What makes it special:
    The Czechs don't do half measures at Christmas time. Both markets are open every day over the festive period until January 6, including Christmas Day.
    READ: 12 of the world's most beautiful clocks

    Piazza Santa Croce, Florence, Italy

    Florence's annual Christmas Market runs until December 18 in the spectacular Piazza Santa Croce.
    With the Franciscan Basilica providing a backdrop for the 50 stalls, this is the perfect place to pick up stocking fillers and treats without the unerring sense of dread that accompanies the average shopping street in the run up to December 25.
    For added yuletide vibe, it's good to head to Piazza del Dumo for the nativity scene and Christmas tree, which is lit up on December 8, as part of the Feast of the Immaculate Conception.
    What makes it special:
    Although this is every inch an Italian event, there's a distinct German air to proceedings too. Keep an eye out for gingerbread and strudel.

    Krakow, Poland

    For anyone dreaming of a white Christmas, Krakow delivers.
    The city's Christmas market, held in Rynek Glowny, the city's huge main square, typically gets a heavy dusting of snow during December, making a visit here even more magical than some of the big name markets in western Europe.
    Hand-painted Christmas baubles are a local specialty, as are spiced nuts and boiled candies.
    What makes it special:
    This is a more all-round Christmas shopping experience, so it's worth trawling the stalls for cheap antiques and weird and wonderful bric-a-brac.

    Frankfurt Christmas Market, Birmingham, UK

    Birmingham: Home of Chris Moose.
    Birmingham: Home of Chris Moose.
    England's second city isn't the first place you'd expect to find a traditional Christmas Market.
    But buzzing Birmingham boasts "the largest authentic German Christmas Market outside of Germany or Austria."
    Held in Victoria Square until December 29, Birmingham emulates its continental rivals with 180 stalls selling everything from jewelry to handmade toys.
    But the big draw is Chris Moose, the singing moose, found outside the market's Council House entrance, lending things a distinctly British air.
    What makes it special:
    The neighboring Christmas Craft Market, in Centenary Square, has 30 stalls selling local beers, British sausages and work by local artisans.
    MORE: World's largest indoor theme park opens in Dubai

    Tivoli Gardens, Copenhagen, Denmark

    Copenhagen's Tivoli, with its fairground rides and warren of shops and stalls, is a year-round destination in its own right.
    But it's during December that this Danish institution really comes into its own.
    As well as the usual stands selling Christmas decorations and nibbles, there are three different light shows which take place in the park, as well as a traditional Pixie Band playing festive songs at various points around the site.
    December 13 sees the annual Lucia procession, with 100 girls passing through the gardens carrying candles and singing to mark St Lucia's Day.
    What makes it special:
    Firework displays are held in the Tivoli Gardens between December 25 and 27 and again from December 31 to January 3.

    Winter Wonders, Brussels, Belgium

    Brussels's Winter Wonders is more of a festival than a Christmas Market, although there's more than 200 chalets serving up festive fixes of glühwein, Belgian beers and waffles.
    The event is spread out across the Bourse, Place de la Monnaie, Grand Place, Place Sainte Catherine and Marche aux Poissons, with ice skating, a Ferris wheel, light shows and, of course, a huge Christmas tree.
    Running until New Year's Day, it adds to the Belgian capital's chocolate box feel.
    What makes it special:
    There are guided tours in English for those who just don't know where to begin. Just make sure to warm up with a hot chocolate first.
    MORE: These ski resorts are Europe's best-kept secrets

    Joe Minihane is a freelance travel writer. His new book "Floating: A Life Regained," will be published in May 2017.