London (CNN) Australian tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios has what it takes to be world No. 1, according to a man who reached the top of the sport.

Pat Rafter, a two-time Wimbledon finalist, also backed his compatriot to one day win the grass court grand slam.

"I know that talent-wise, he's as good as I have seen in the last 20 years," Rafter told CNN's Open Court. "He can be No. 1 in my mind."

Rafter -- who retired in 2014 -- admits, however, that the unpredictable Kyrgios needs to combine a disciplined lifestyle with mental toughness if he is to make good on his potential.

"He's a real mystery to me at the moment," said Rafter, who is taking part in the Champion's Tennis tournament at London's Royal Albert Hall this weekend. "I don't know how he's coping with things mentally."

