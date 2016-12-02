Story highlights Vendee Globe poses 28,000-mile challenge

(CNN) It's known as the Everest of the Seas, one of the toughest events in any sport -- but it rewards its competitors with fleeting moments of beauty and calm amid its succession of grueling challenges.

As the only non-stop, round the world solo sailing race, the Vendee Globe is a monumental test of endurance.

But for Conrad Colman, competing aboard his yacht Foresight Natural Energy, this 28,000-mile, 80-day marathon is the biggest buzz sport has to offer.

The New Zealand-born Colman has been charting his progress since the event began at the start of November, providing photographs of life at deck level along with stunning aerial images taken using a drone.