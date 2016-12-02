Story highlights Carlsen retains world title on birthday

Beats Russian challenger Karjakin

(CNN) As birthdays go, Magnus Carlsen's 26th will take some beating.

The Norwegian's Wednesday afternoon was spent in New York, taking on challenger Sergey Karjakin in a series of tiebreakers at the finale of the World Chess Championship.

Twelve matches, over a period of three weeks, couldn't separate reigning champion Carlsen from the Russian.

Carlsen's penchant for attacking play had been snuffed out by this rival's reliance on sturdy defense, as the pair could only muster one win apiece.

The final game of #CarlsenKarjakin saw a Sicilian. It wasn't enough for the challenger! pic.twitter.com/g6CS2nB22P — Chess.com (@chesscom) November 30, 2016

And so a dramatic winner-takes-all sequence of fast and frenetic games was required to separate these gladiators of the sport. Carlsen -- ranked the best player in the world -- dominated the tiebreakers and, by winning the third, sealed his third consecutive title.